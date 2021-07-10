Suhana Khan Oozes Attractive ‘Golden Woman’ In A Strappy Best

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is type of the ‘golden girl’ in her Friday put up on Instagram.

In a surprising symbol she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a far flung glance in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy high paired with pretend leather pants and has her lustrous locks open.

Suhana Khan captioned the image with a couple of face emojis.

Her largest just right buddy Shanaya Kapoor, who’s all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented at the symbol, announcing: “Are u exact.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two love emojis.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan turns 8. To mark his special occasion, elder sister Suhana Khan has shared a picture put up for him on social media.

Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Tale where the brother-sister duo are throughout the pool. Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose together with his sister. As the two smile at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam supplies her a peck at the cheek.

“Birthday Boy,” Suhana captioned the video that posted on Thursday night time time.

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was once born through surrogacy in May, 2013. His elder siblings Suhana and Aryan are nowadays studying inside of america.

Must Be informed: Deepika Padukone Drops A Hilarious Answer On Her ‘Fighter’ Co-Megastar Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Take Off’ Put up

Conform to Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube