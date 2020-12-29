Suicide by SL Dharme Gouda! The house was dragged from the chair, photo-videos went viral

SL Dharme Gouda: Vice President of Karnataka Legislative Council S.L. The body of Dharm Gowda has been recovered from the railway track at two o’clock on Tuesday morning. A suicide note has also been recovered from the body. He was 64. In his suicide note, he has written that he was mentally disturbed. Let me tell you that a few days ago he was dragged from the chair (seat of the Speaker) by the Congress members, due to which he was hurt. Also Read – Karnataka News: Legislative Council Vice-President SL Dharmagowda’s body recovered from railway track, suicide note recovered

The death of Dharmagowda is expected to bring some storm in Karnataka politics. With which the Congress can be put in the dock. His brother SL Bhoja Gowda is also said to be close to MLC and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. After Dharmegowda's body was found, Kumaraswamy tweeted and wrote that Dharmegowda efficiently handled the House as the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council.

64-year-old Gowda recently came into the limelight after members of Congress surrounded him in the Upper House. The Congress members alleged that they were trying to preside over the session illegally. The Congress members alleged that they, along with the ruling BJP, removed the Upper House Speaker Pratap Chandra Shetty.

Many pictures and videos of Dharmagowda went viral when he was dragged from the chair by members of the opposition Congress inside the House. After this, they were upset. BJP had strongly condemned the incident that happened to them.

SL Dharmegowda (SL Dharmegowda) left home from his Santro car alone at 7 pm on Monday (28 December). When he did not return home till late night, the search began and later his body was found on the railway track at Gunasagar in Kadur.