Suicide Squad Almost Gave Joker An Incredibly Dark Scene

This is only one of plenty of massive modifications that we have heard about concerning David Ayer’s Suicide Squad in current weeks. It was clear from the outset that the movie went via plenty of modifications throughout manufacturing and that a few of these modifications created main shifts in story and tone. Initially, Ayer was fairly quiet in regards to the scenario, however extra just lately he is been rather more open about the truth that the film we noticed was not the movie that he had initially deliberate to make.