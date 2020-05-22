Suicide Squad And 6 Other Movies That Deserve The Snyder Cut Treatment

Cursed

Even director Wes Craven has been subjected to the knives of studio executives; simply ask anybody who’s a fan of his PG-13 werewolf movie Cursed. The point out of that score is not any mistake both, as Dimension Studios minimize his contractually obligated R-rated movie right into a extra “market pleasant” product. That unique minimize is outwardly nonetheless on the market, with an government from Dimension swearing it nonetheless exists within the studio’s vault. With tons of actors, and an enormous portion of the unique plot, being excised, tales of the manufacturing’s woes have constructed fairly the narrative because the film’s 2004 launch. Wes Craven could now not be with us, however it’d be good to see considered one of his most notorious movies get the edit it deserves.