Suicide Squad: David Ayer wants his “AyerCut” after the premiere of James Gunn’s film

As we told you yesterday, now many are fantasizing about a “director’s cut” version, but now the Suicide Squad (in this case, therefore, by David Ayer). But in WarnerMedia they have said that this is not going to happen. In fact, this has led to the opposite: more insistence; motivated all this by the thunderous success of the Snyder Cut of The League of Justice. The hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut (“Release the version of Yesterday”) became trending on Twitter among people eager to know those many scenes of the Joker that could not be seen in movie theaters.

Interestingly, Ayer himself was not thrilled with the plan, but hours later, he seems to have changed his mind. Yesterday he has said now that he does want to release his “AyerCut” but as long as it is done after the premiere of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. Still, it’s still a pipe dream: WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety last Monday that this director-cut reissues was not something that would be repeated regularly.

That would be horrific brand management to do that. No one has suggested that. Let James crush it. https://t.co/wA4IdUsQxk – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 22, 2021

As we say, Ayer has said that launching it before or simultaneously with James Gunn would be a terrible management task, and that no one has suggested that. “Let James I split it“.

Will we really get to see a new version of this previous Suicide Squad on HBO as David Ayer had conceived it? At the moment, as we say, it seems not. But who knows.