Suicide Squad Director Clarifies DCEU’s Robin Rumor

Depart a Remark
The DC Prolonged Universe had a rocky to start out, as Warner Bros. kickstarted a franchise to compete with the MCU. Motion pictures like Justice League failed to attach with audiences, and altered future plans for the franchise. One of many massive questions nonetheless surrounding the DCEU is the story behind the demise of Robin, who was killed earlier than the occasions of Batman v Superman. And now Suicide Squad‘s David Ayer has clarified the continuing debate.
Bruce Wayne is jaded and chilly in Batman v Superman, because of his lengthy profession as against the law fighter. His motivation is a minimum of partly defined with a Robin costume that is within the Batcave, revealing his protegee had been killed by The Joker. However which Robin died? In spite of everything, there’s been loads of variations within the comics all through the years. And Harley’s backstory in Suicide Squad solely confuses issues additional. As such, David Ayer has weighed in on the Robin question, saying:
What’s complicated? Joker killed Dick Grayson. That was Zack’s authentic intent.
Properly, that appears fairly minimize and dry. As a result of regardless of the DCEU toying with a possible Nightwing film sooner or later, it appears just like the lifeless robin in Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice is none apart from OG Robin Dick Grayson. We’ll simply must see if we get extra details about that plot line in Justice League‘s Snyder Reduce.
David Ayer cleared issues up over on his private Twitter, which the Suicide Squad director typically makes use of to speak with the followers. The subject material is usually on his DC film, and the components that contributed to his imaginative and prescient by no means making it to theaters. Ayer was conscious of the talk about Robin in Batman v Superman, which has been reignited for the reason that Snyder Reduce’s upcoming arrival. However each he and Zack Snyder have formally confirmed that Dick Grayson who perished by the hands of The Joker.
Robin’s demise has been referenced a handful of instances within the DCEU, though it is by no means been explicitly defined precisely the way it all went down. Except for the costume’s ominous presence in Batman v Superman, there’s additionally a fast point out of the homicide in Suicide Squad. Whereas introducing the character Harley Quinn, the film lists being an confederate to Robin’s demise as considered one of her many prison offenses. However David Ayer has since defined that this was added in by the studio towards his will, and that it mainly tousled the shared universe’s timeline within the course of.
However Jared Leto’s Joker was the person who killed Dick Grayson, though the small print are nonetheless murky. Robin’s demise can also be why the Suicide Squad character has his signature silver grill, after his enamel had been knocked out by a livid Batman. Joker’s brow tattoo “broken” is a reference to this encounter, and one other jab at Gotham’s Protector. As such, there is no means Harley may have been an confederate to Robin’s demise, since their flashbacks embody the enamel and ink.
However the lifeless Robin is certainly Dick Grayson, in stark juxtaposition to the comedian books. On the web page its Robin 2.zero Jason Todd who’s killed by Joker within the well-known “A Loss of life within the Household” plot line. In the meantime, Dick Grayson would develop into a superhero in how personal proper as Nightwing. However Zack Snyder turned these expectations on their head, because the filmmaker is wont to do.
The subsequent installment within the DCEU is Marvel Lady 1984 on October 2nd. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch listing to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
Add Comment