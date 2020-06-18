Suicide Squad Director Clarifies DCEU’s Robin Rumor

Robin’s demise has been referenced a handful of instances within the DCEU, though it is by no means been explicitly defined precisely the way it all went down. Except for the costume’s ominous presence in Batman v Superman, there’s additionally a fast point out of the homicide in Suicide Squad. Whereas introducing the character Harley Quinn, the film lists being an confederate to Robin’s demise as considered one of her many prison offenses. However David Ayer has since defined that this was added in by the studio towards his will, and that it mainly tousled the shared universe’s timeline within the course of.