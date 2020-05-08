Suicide Squad Director Confirms Fan Theory About Jared Leto’s Joker

Depart a Remark
The DC live-action universe has had an attention-grabbing life in theaters, together with a mix of successes and missed alternatives. Warner Bros. was struggling to seek out its footing throughout the DCEU’s first few installments, together with David Ayer’s 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad. Regardless of a killer first trailer and loads of hype, the film failed to attach with critics and audiences alike. The filmmaker has equated this to studio interference, with plot traces like Jared Leto’s Joker ending up largely on the chopping room ground. And now Ayer has confirmed one fan idea about that model of The Joker.
Jared Leto’s Joker was wholly distinctive to earlier live-action incarnations of the character. He was a contemporary gangster, lined in tattoos and carrying and rocking some silver enamel. One of many character’s tattoos was the phrase “broken” on his brow, which turns into seen throughout close-ups. One fan believed this piece of ink was a reference to his previous with Batman, and now Ayer has formally confirmed that as canon. Take a look at their social media interplay under.
Effectively, that is fairly reduce and dry. What’s extra, it reveals how a lot Suicide Squad was initially going to attach with different DCEU films like Justice League. As a result of Joker’s face tattoo was related to earlier occasions inside the shared universe, presumably to be expanded in a future film. Though Suicide Squad and Justice League‘s collective reception seemingly put a cease to these plans.
David Ayer’s affirmation of this Suicide Squad fan idea came to visit on Twitter. Ayer commonly makes use of the social media outlet to speak straight with followers, particularly about his work on the DC villain-centric blockbuster. As such, there’s nonetheless continuously new updates about Suicide Squad within the years since its launch. The hits carry on coming, because it seems that Joker’s “broken” tattoo is there merely to anger Ben Affleck’s Darkish Knight.
Whereas we by no means noticed it on display, exposition in Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad reveal that Jared Leto’s Joker had murdered a model of Robin within the DCEU. This straight associated to the adventures of Batman on the web page, which noticed the Clown Prince of Crime kill Robin #2 aka Jason Todd. And now David Ayer has seemingly confirmed that he similar story occurred off display inside the shared universe.
In some unspecified time in the future Joker (and Harley) managed to kill Robin, which apparently despatched Ben Affleck’s Batman right into a rage. Plainly he beat Joker to a pulp, which is probably going why he required a brand new set of chrome enamel. Jared Leto’s villain then proceeded to get a brand new face tattoo, as a technique to taunt Batman and remind him of his true viciousness and anger. Mentioned brutally was in full impact throughout Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice.
Alas, this can be a dynamic that we’ll by no means see play out. Ben Affleck has since left his function as Batman, and it is unclear if Jared Leto will ever reprise his function as The Joker. After his function was reduce from Suicide Squad and Warner Bros. proceeded to provide Todd Phillips’ Joker with Joaquin Phoenix as star, it does not appear probably. Moreover, Leto has a brand new comedian e-book function, enjoying the title character in Sony’s upcoming Morbius film.
