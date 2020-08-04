Suicide Squad Director Confirms Grisly Fan Theory About Joker And Harley

Depart a Remark
The theatrical minimize of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad had a combined bag of foolish, light-hearted humor and darkish, creepy scenes with Harley Quinn and The Joker. However, director David Ayer not too long ago confirmed a fan concept that will have made the connection between Joker and Harley extra grisly than what we received within the film.
In a single minimize of Suicide Squad, when Joker, performed by Jared Leto, is sitting in the midst of a circle of knives, there’s a woman in purple mendacity in a chair. Later, that woman is edited out. So the fan concept goes like this: Since Harley Quinn is imprisoned, Joker hires women to fake to be Harley for him. Nonetheless, they by no means stay as much as the true Harley Quinn, so he has them killed. David Ayer addressed this concept on Twitter not too long ago. Right here’s what he stated:
Yikes, that’s some darkish stuff. Nonetheless, it’s not completely stunning. Earlier this yr, David Ayer stated that one other Joker scene was minimize out as a result of it was “too darkish.” So it’s believable that the backstory of Joker hiring women to play Harley after which killing them can be thought of too darkish as properly.
With the success of the marketing campaign for The Snyder Reduce and getting Zack Snyder’s Justice League onto HBO Max, DC followers have turned their consideration to The Ayer Reduce of Suicide Squad. That form of consideration has opened the door for loads of revelations about David Ayer’s intentions for the superhero film revolving round a workforce of DC’s worst criminals compelled to battle in opposition to a a lot darker drive. Supposedly reshoots could have derailed David Ayer’s preliminary imaginative and prescient.
One of many largest revelations to come back out of all of it’s that Jared Leto’s Joker received the brunt of the editor’s axe, pushing him to the additional corners of the story. Over time, David Ayer has launched photographs and details about what his model of the Joker would have been like, and his Joker appears terrifying.
In accordance with David Ayer, his coronary heart breaks for Jared Leto as a result of the actor did magnificent work that nobody has been capable of see. Most of that appears to level to lots of the darker scenes involving The Joker. In one other lengthy, darkish scene that was minimize, the Joker satisfied Monster T (Widespread) to kill himself.
We’ve additionally received a reasonably bleak portrait of the connection between Joker and Harley Quinn. A rumor this yr recommended that in a single scene, Joker initially pushed Harley Quinn out of the helicopter that got here to rescue her. David Ayer clarified that the character did try this, nevertheless it wasn’t to kill Harley. Total, although, it seems like David Ayer envisioned a twisted and demented story with Harley Quinn and Joker. For extra film information, make sure to keep tuned to CinemaBlend.
