Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Explains Lingering Joker’s And Harley Quinn Question

It must be attention-grabbing to see what come subsequent for Harley, and whether or not Jared Leto’s Joker ever returns to the DC Prolonged Universe. Margot Robbie will play her signature DC character for the third time in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. It is at the moment unclear if Cassandra Cain is about to seem as nicely, contemplating they went into enterprise collectively on the finish of Birds of Prey. Followers are additionally holding out hope for Gotham Metropolis Sirens to come back to fruition, and convey Poison Ivy into the DCEU.