Suicide Squad Director Explains Why The Ayer Cut Probably Won’t Happen

Following the tough opinions the 2016 movie acquired, Ayer has revealed that his true imaginative and prescient for the movie was compromised by studio meddling. Not not like Zack Snyder, the filmmaker has posted numerous tidbits from his supposed model of the film on social media all through the years. David Ayer has made numerous claims about his unique movie, akin to their being sequences with Jared Leto’s Joker that haven’t been seen and that Harley Quinn’s story arc was “eviscerated” from the movie, amongst different issues.