Suicide Squad Director Posts Cryptic Joker Message After Snyder Cut Is Announced

At this time is a monumental day for DC followers. 2017’s Justice League was an underwhelming launch that has since opened up a dialog about what might have been. What if Zack Snyder had been capable of direct his imaginative and prescient from begin to end? It’s now been introduced that the Snyder Cut will actually be coming to HBO Max, and Suicide Squad’s David Ayer is taking the chance to get followers speaking about his personal controversial flick.
Shortly after studying the Snyder Cut information, David Ayer took to Twitter to submit this cryptic video starring Jared Leto’s Joker. Test it out:
Okay, what does this even imply? DC followers had been solely simply processing the truth of the Snyder Cut truly heading to streaming in 2021 when the director posted this angsty clip of Jared Leto as Joker and the message “I’m totally different fuck your opinion.” I don’t perceive. What opinion? Clarify your self, David Ayer!
David Ayer congratulated Zack Snyder for the achievement followers have been campaigning for years this morning simply earlier than drafting a sequence of Suicide Squad posts, together with this superior behind-the-scenes tidbit of The Joker’s model of The Starting. Have a look:
This uncommon exercise from the filmmaker had followers throwing out the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut. David Ayer has made it no secret that his personal imaginative and prescient for the villainous squad was not realized as he had supposed it to be attributable to studio meddling. Prior to now, Ayer has revealed elements of the movie that didn’t make it to the theatrical model, equivalent to a love triangle for Harley Quinn.
It looks as if David Ayer is throwing out a cryptic “what about me” to Warner Bros now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is definitely going to occur. There’s a following of followers who began have been throwing the message round for Suicide Squad, nevertheless it’s not fairly as huge because the Snyder Cut’s. Now that one battle has been received, will some supporters transfer over to the Ayer Cut practice I’m wondering?
One other element to remember is there have been just a few scrapped connections between Suicide Squad and Justice League – particularly Enchantress’ world-ending plans together with the usage of the identical Apokolips expertise Steppenwolf makes use of in Justice League.
Nevertheless, there’s a important roadblock David Ayer and a motion behind him would have for Suicide Squad. James Gunn has already been employed and shot a brand new Suicide Squad film that appears to be the combination between a sequel and contemporary take for the property. The film is at the moment on schedule for a summer time 2021 launch date, in accordance with the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker.
