Suicide Squad Director Posts Cryptic Joker Message After Snyder Cut Is Announced

At this time is a monumental day for DC followers. 2017’s Justice League was an underwhelming launch that has since opened up a dialog about what might have been. What if Zack Snyder had been capable of direct his imaginative and prescient from begin to end? It’s now been introduced that the Snyder Cut will actually be coming to HBO Max, and Suicide Squad’s David Ayer is taking the chance to get followers speaking about his personal controversial flick.