Suicide Squad Director Reveal New Terrifying Look At Jared Leto’s Joker

The DC Prolonged Universe is a captivating place, and there is been a ton of latest modifications to the franchise. Along with the upcoming theatrical launch of Surprise Lady 1984, followers have been thrilled to study that the Snyder Reduce of Justice League can be accomplished and launched over on HBO Max. That very same fandom rapidly pivoted their focus to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, because the filmmaker has overtly spoken in regards to the studio interference that hindered his imaginative and prescient for the film. And now Ayer has shared a brand new terrifying picture of Jared Leto as Joker.