Suicide Squad Director Reveals First Glimpse At Katana’s Deleted Scene

The DC Prolonged Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, together with a share of missteps. One of many motion pictures that didn’t resonate with audiences and critics alike was David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, with the director citing studio interference that in the end modified his imaginative and prescient (and timeline) for the film. Loads of footage additionally ended up on the chopping room flooring, particularly sequences with Jared Leto’s Joker. Ayer beforehand revealed a lower scene for Karen Fukuhara’s Katana, and now he is launched our first glimpse of the character in motion.
Katana performed largely a tertiary presence in Suicide Squad. She added loads of badass motion, however failed to essentially develop as a personality or have any important display time. However David Ayer had different plans for Katana, particularly through the remaining battle with Enchantress. The villain was going to own the sword wielding member of Process Drive X, turning on her teammates within the course of. Ayer shared a glimpse of this sequence over on his Instagram Story. Test it out under.
FOMO alert. That is only a transient glimpse into what David Ayer initially had in thoughts for Suicide Squad, earlier than his imaginative and prescient was finally tampered with. Katana’s deleted scene would have added a brand new layer to the film’s remaining motion sequence, because the crew is pressured to combat considered one of their very own. However ultimately this was left on the chopping room flooring, at the least till the legendary #AyerCut is launched.
This shot of Katana in motion involves us from the private Instagram of director David Ayer. He shared this picture on his story, permitting solely 24 hours for followers to take a look at the filmmaker’s glimpse into Suicide Squad‘s deleted scenes. Fortunately screenshots will enable it to dwell ceaselessly. May he find yourself exhibiting us precise footage someday sooner or later?
Suicide Squad had a ton going for it forward of the film’s 2016 launch. David Ayer assembled a robust forged of actors to make the film right into a actuality, and the primary trailer actually helped get audiences excited. Set to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the advertising and marketing teased an excessive journey full of DC villains who may find yourself dying at any level.
However regardless of Suicide Squad‘s title, there weren’t a ton of fatalities all through the film’s runtime. Moreover, Warner Bros. reportedly pushed for extra comedy, which took out the grit that David Ayer was so excited to share with DC audiences. Jared Leto’s Joker was barely within the film, whereas Ayer admitted that Harley’s story was “eviscerated.”
New curiosity in David Ayer’s unique imaginative and prescient for Suicide Squad had occurred lately, after HBO Max revealed its plans to finish and launch the Justice League‘s Snyder Minimize. Since Ayer has claimed comparable studio interference to his ill-fated DC blockbuster, some DC followers are hoping that Suicide Squad will get a director’s lower of its personal.
