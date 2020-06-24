Suicide Squad Director Shuts Down Ayer Cut Rumor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe had a rocky first few releases, as Warner Bros. discovered its imaginative and prescient and momentum within the comedian e-book franchise. One of many early entries that didn’t hit the mark was David Ayer’s 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad, with the filmmaker citing studio interference as the principle challenge. Loads of Ayer’s unique ideas ended on the slicing room ground, particularly relating to Jared Leto’s Joker. However he just lately shut down one rumor concerning the blockbuster’s unused footage