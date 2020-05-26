Suicide Squad Director Talks Possibility Of ‘Cathartic’ Release The Ayer Cut

It is an attention-grabbing time in DC’s live-action universe. There are some very thrilling tasks coming to theaters over the subsequent few years, and it was not too long ago introduced that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will likely be accomplished and launched on HBO Max subsequent yr. The Snyder Cut has been a very long time coming, as followers started campaigning for the director’s authentic imaginative and prescient of Justice League shortly after its theatrical launch. Now that it is turning into a actuality, some followers have already pivoted their consideration on David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, hoping that the filmmaker’s authentic imaginative and prescient could be revealed. And now Ayer has addressed this risk, and explains why it might be so “cathartic” for him.