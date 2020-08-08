Suicide Squad game revealed by Batman: Arkham creators

Disillusioned with the primary Suicide Squad film? Fed up of ready for James Gunn’s semi-reboot? Then do we’ve got information for you: a Suicide Squad video game is within the works – and it may also characteristic the Man of Metal.

No less than that’s what we are able to inform from the announcement made by Rocksteady (the oldsters behind the Batman: Arkham sequence). The game builders shared the information on Twitter, posting an image of Superman with a cross-hair – one sporting the phrases ‘Suicide Squad’ – geared toward his head.

The picture seems to be a nod to rumours the corporate have been creating a Superman and Suicide Squad game in secret. May Rocksteady have truly integrated each initiatives into one? Will the Suicide Squad be tasked with killing Supe?

In case you’ve been dwelling below a rock of Kryptonite, you’ll know the Suicide Squad are a band of DC supervillains pressured to work collectively to take away day without work their jail sentences.

The characters loved a (critically-panned) big-screen outing within the 2016 David Ayer movie starring Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto. The ‘worse dangerous guys ever’ are set to return to cinemas in 2021 for The Suicide Squad, which can be helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Whereas Robbie will reprise her position as Harley Quinn, Smith and Leto will not be anticipated to characteristic. Nevertheless, Luther star Idris Elba has been recruited to the squad in an unknown position. Nathan Fillion (Firefly), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man) and Peter Capaldi (Physician Who) can even star

Elsewhere within the DC universe, a brand new Batman movie is at present being developed, with Twilight’s Robert Pattison enjoying the caped crusader. Though initially slated for a 25th June 2021 launch, delays triggered by coronavirus have pushed this again to 1st October 2021.

The Suicide Squad is launched in cinemas on sixth August 2021. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to observe, take a look at our TV Information.