Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is delayed: the new Rocksteady has a new release window

Bloomberg had advanced this information weeks ago, but we have not had official confirmation until now.

What we feared the most has happened. After a hopeless information by Bloomberg, which pointed to the delay of the expected Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueRocksteady has officially confirmed: the adventure starring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang will be released in 2023.

This has been shared by Sefton Hill, creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady, on Twitter. The post reads that “We have made the difficult decision delaying Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to spring 2023. I know the delay is frustrating, but that time will be used to make the best game we can. I look forward to bringing chaos to the Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience“.

Unfortunately, and as we mentioned at the beginning of this news, this does not catch us by surprise. The information from Bloomberg has sown doubt among all the players who were waiting for the new Rocksteady after the premiere of Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, so many of us were already prepared for a major delay. Therefore, we will have to wait a few more months to enjoy an open world in which there will be no lack of action and scenes full of adrenaline.

But, knowing the members of the DC Comics Suicide Squad, we are also clear that the game will have several points of humor. Beyond this, Rocksteady has garnered our attention once again with a gameplay trailer that showcases all the reasons why we follow each project from the studio.

