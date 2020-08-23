‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ Trailer Breakdown

The Suicide Squad is able to tackle Superman — and, nicely, the complete Justice League. Rocksteady Video games revealed the cinematic trailer for its upcoming “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” online game at DC FanDome, giving followers a primary take a look at the mayhem slated to come back to sport consoles and PC.

In the teaser, Job Power X members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark navigate a wrecked Metropolis, earlier than — and at the path of DC antagonist Amanda Waller — partaking in a firefight set to OutKast’s “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad).”

The villains all wield their signature weapons. Harley swings her baseball bat, Deadshot blasts enemies along with his wrist-cannons, Captain Boomerang throws his surprisingly efficient boomerangs, and King Shark causes mayhem along with his twin cleavers. Throughout a quick lull in the chaos, a helicopter hurtling in direction of the anti-heroes is unexpectedly intercepted by a really identifiable flying object: Superman.

The Man of Metal hovers above the Squad with the helicopter pilot in hand. Nonetheless, it’s clear one thing is amiss with the final son of Krypton as he incinerates the helpless pilot — an indication that he’s being managed by Brainiac, additionally the mastermind behind the assault on Metropolis. Therein lies the Suicide Squad’s goal: take down the Justice League.

The sport can be a hybrid character-driven/action-adventure sport and a continuation of the “Batman: Arkham” universe, which incorporates “Arkham Asylum,” “Arkham Metropolis” and “Arkham Knight,” in keeping with Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill. He revealed the sport will permit followers to toggle between characters throughout a single-player marketing campaign, and it’ll additionally function four-player co-op.

“You’re by no means locked to to any explicit character for any explicit part of the sport, so that you wish to play as Deadshot, jet-packing round and sniping enemies, you are able to do that, after which growth — immediately swap to taking part in as Harley, swinging round and flying into enemies with a baseball bat round their heads,” stated Hill.

The buzzy trailer comes on the heels of controversy for the sport studio: in keeping with a current report by the Guardian, in 2018, greater than half of the girls who labored at the London-based developer signed a letter demanding that Rocksteady bosses tackle sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct at the office.

In response to the report, workers say little has been performed since, a number of signatories have left the firm and Rocksteady continues to endure from sexism and harassment. Rocksteady Video games issued an announcement through Twitter on Aug. 21 acknowledging the 2018 letter and that it could be partaking an impartial third celebration to whom workers might converse to confidentially. The assertion additionally stated it could be reaching out to each feminine former worker who had left in the previous two years “to ask them to talk to the interviewers.”

“Proper now, we’re as passionate as ever about creating an inclusive tradition and we’re listening fastidiously,” the assertion learn.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” is ready to be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X and PC in 2022.