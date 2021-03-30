Suicide Squad: King Shark sweeps everything in James Gunn’s first movie trailer

Today we told you that throughout the day we would have the pleasure of enjoying the first trailer of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. Well, it’s time to hold on because the first trailer for the long-awaited film from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures is now available.

You can see it below these lines, and as you will see for yourself, the trailer offers an uncensored look (the R rating shows) of what is coming soon. And, yes, not all the characters in this story will make it to the end of the movie. Ask King Shark if …

On the other hand, we remind you that the film has a premiere scheduled for August 6, 2021. And like many other WB productions, the premiere is expected to be both in theaters and on HBO.

As for the film itself, it is a reboot (soft, according to its creators) of the original 2016 film directed by David Ayer. In fact, some characters from that version return to reprise their role. This is the case of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In any case, this new version will also involve the incorporation of other professionals. And that will bring new faces to the DCEU, too. Returning to the production itself, and although in this troubled time you never know, it is not expected that there will be delays in the premiere.

In fact, we recently learned that The Suicide Squad is finished, as well as that James Gunn has praised Warner for giving him absolute freedom. That means that we can enjoy the personal stamp of the director, who claimed to have had a free hand to decide everything, including the decision of which characters could die in the film.