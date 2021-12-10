Suicide Squad signs up for The Game Awards 2021, will we see a gameplay trailer?

Rocksteady confirms the presence of the DC supervillain video game at the awards ceremony.

Rocksteady has confirmed his attendance at the The Game Awards 2021, presenting a teaser that hints at the presentation of a gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the latest from the parents of Batman: Arkham Knight.

The latest information about this action adventure came recently, during the DC FanDome 2021, when they shared a trailer created with the video game’s graphic engine rich in details and references, many of them already analyzed by the writing partner and passionate about comics. Chema Mansilla. In this video we could see members of Task Force X stand up to members of the League of Justice.

Thus, the publication of the first strictly gameplay material of this story of madness and many explosions starring the DC villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark is expected. Also, it could be a good time for Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to finalize its launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, so far set for 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an open-world, third-person action shooter where this diverse group has to work together to save metropolis from an invading alien force and the Justice League’s own superheroes, who now plan to destroy the city they one day promised to protect.

The 2021 The Game Awards could be a perfect place for the publication of another trailer for Gotham Knights, the new adventure of the Batman universe, although for the moment Warner Bros. Games Montreal and WBIE have not advanced anything about it. The event will take place at dawn from December 9 to 10 in Spain.

