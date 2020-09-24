‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series Starring John Cena Set at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order for “Peacemaker,” a by-product from the upcoming “Suicide Squad” movie. John Cena will play the title position, reprising his position from the movie. The movie’s author and director, James Gunn, may also write the sequence and direct a number of episodes, together with the pilot.

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the present primarily based on the DC Comics character, which is described as an motion journey comedy. The precise plot of the sequence is being stored beneath wraps, however it’s stated it’s going to discover the origins of Peacemaker, a person who believes in peace at any price, irrespective of how many individuals he has to kill to get it. Manufacturing is slated to start in early 2021, previous to Gunn beginning work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “The Suicide Squad” is about to be launched in theaters Aug. 6, 2021.

“’Peacemaker’ is a chance to delve into present world points via the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s greatest douchebag,” Gunn stated. “I’m excited to develop ‘The Suicide Squad’ and produce this character from the DC movie universe to the complete breadth of a sequence. And naturally, to have the ability to work once more with John, Peter, and my pals at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Cena will function co-executive producer along with starring. Gunn will govt produce by way of Troll Courtroom Leisure with “Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran additionally govt producing for The Safran Firm. Warner Bros. Tv will function the studio.

The sequence expands Gunn’s position throughout the DC universe, having already established himself throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He wrote and directed the primary two installments of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, which collectively grossed over $1.6 billion globally. He was additionally an govt producer on each “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity Battle.”

He’s repped by UTA, The Safran Firm, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

“I’ve stated earlier than that it has been an amazing honor and an unimaginable alternative to be a part of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and to work with James on what will be a unbelievable film,” Cena stated. “I’m unbelievably excited to have the possibility to workforce up with him once more for ‘Peacemaker.’ We will’t await followers to see this.”

Cena is greatest recognized for his time within the WWE, the place he’s a 16-time world champion. He has been pursuing appearing extra significantly of late, having starred in movies akin to “Blockers,” “Trainwreck,” “Bumblebee,” “Ferdinand,” and the upcoming ninth installment of the “Quick & Livid” franchise. He additionally at the moment hosts “Are You Smarter than a fifth Grader?” on Nickelodeon.

He’s repped by ICM.

“James Gunn has the distinctive capacity to create an expansive universe whereas additionally bringing to life the soul and wit of every character. We look ahead to a deep dive into the world of ‘Peacemaker,’” stated Casey Bloys, chief content material officer for HBO and HBO Max.

“Peacemaker” is now the second tv growth of a DC franchise to come back to HBO Max. It was introduced in July that Matt Reeves and Terrence Winter had acquired a sequence dedication from the streamer to create a sequence concerning the Gotham PD. The sequence is supposed to tie in to the upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.