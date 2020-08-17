Suicide Squad star responds to #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign

Suicide Squad star Karen Fukuhara has responded to a fan campaign calling for director David Ayer to launch a model new model of the movie.

Fukuhara performed sword-wielding vigilante Katana within the 2016 blockbuster, who reluctantly joins forces with a authorities staff of tremendous criminals, together with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Will Smith’s Deadshot.

In a current tweet, Ayer claimed that main adjustments have been made to his unique imaginative and prescient for the DC Comics flick, and has since teased that Katana had a bigger position in his lower of the movie.

Because of this, many followers are demanding that Ayer be given an opportunity to return to the world of Suicide Squad to execute the preliminary plan he had for the movie, utilizing trending time period #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Fukuhara addressed the campaign and gave her ideas on whether or not the Ayer Reduce needs to be launched.

“I’ve additionally seen that flow into round and I even posted one of many fan posters for it,” she stated. “It regarded actually legit, I believed it was actual for a second and I went on Google to be sure that it wasn’t out but!”

Fukuhara continued: “I all the time assist extra Katana as a result of I really like her, however I personally have by no means seen The Ayer Reduce earlier than in any respect, so I don’t know what it might have been like. Clearly, the unique script was a bit of bit totally different.

“It’s onerous to say as a result of all of us labored so onerous on the film and we had such a enjoyable time filming it. Possibly it needs to be left untouched, however on the similar time I’m intrigued. So, I don’t know, it’s each side of the coin I suppose.”

Ayer has described his model of the movie as a “complicated, lovely and unhappy” drama, however claims it was “crushed” right into a comedy following the unfavourable response to Batman v Superman and the success of Marvel’s Deadpool.

Fan calls for for the Ayer Reduce elevated after Warner Bros confirmed The Snyder Reduce after a lot hypothesis, an costly overhaul of 2017’s Justice League film from unique director Zack Snyder.

Fukuhara has since taken on one other comedian ebook position, starring as Kimiko on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, based mostly on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which drops its second season subsequent month.

The Boys season two begins on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September. When you’re in search of one thing else to watch, try our TV Information.