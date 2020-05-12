Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Claps Back At Fans Saying Harley Quinn’s Costume Was Too Sexual

There are many alternative ways to view Harley Quinn. Is she a tragic antiheroine? Is she a badass? Is she somebody to be lusted over? Is she somebody to be afraid of? Is she too bizarre to reside and too uncommon to die? Is she ultimately going to let these round her down? Will that result in her final demise? It doesn’t matter what she’s sporting or how she modified throughout two motion pictures I believe the very fact there are such a lot of aspects and so many competing narratives on Harley Quinn reveals she’s a captivating and complex character. Maybe that is why she’s so enduring it doesn’t matter what she’s sporting. But that additionally opens up the door for lots of several types of individuals to have totally different opinions on the character and that’s OK.