Suits’ Gina Torres Will Play A Sexy Vampire For A New TV Show

Generally life provides you lemons, however then turns proper round and makes it straightforward so that you can remodel the bitter fruit into lemonade. Such is the case for any actor who’s stint on one present wraps up, however they discover themselves getting one other fantastic alternative earlier than an excessive amount of longer. And, that is precisely what’s occurred to former Fits (and Pearson) star Gina Torres, as a result of she’ll be starring in a brand new pilot referred to as The Brides.
Gina Torres has signed as much as lead the solid of The Brides within the ABC pilot from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina government producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Torres will play Cleo Phillips on the sequence, and if you happen to assume she’s going to simply be some newlywed adjusting to married life, then you understand nothing about Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The Brides really focuses on the three brides of Dracula. Yeah, you learn that proper. These girls are vampires!
In keeping with Deadline, The Brides goes to be a horny, fashionable reimagining of the Dracula story as a household drama that sees three highly effective ladies on the heart of the narrative. Gina Torres’ Cleo is the chief of the three ladies, and is taken into account to be “an imperious girl with a queenly method,” largely as a result of the truth that she was, certainly, a queen in her human life, however was become a vampire by Dracula after her husband’s demise.
Cleo is now a New York-based actual property mogul who we’ll see be challenged in her skilled life by a mysterious newcomer. However, that will not be the one hassle that Cleo has, as a result of her private life will probably be beset by points when her previously shut ties to her vampire bride sisters start to fray to harmful levels. The Brides will see every of the ladies wrestle to keep up their wealth, energy and legacy, whereas additionally attempting to keep up their immortal household. Though the drama is targeted on the ladies, Dracula may also be featured on the sequence.
The pilot comes from Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Tv, and will probably be written by Aguirre-Sacasa, as nicely. Directing duties will probably be dealt with by Maggie Kiley, who’s helmed episodes of Soiled John in addition to working with Aguirre-Sacasa on Sabrina and Riverdale. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will government produce the pilot for The Brides, together with Kiley and Aguirre-Sacasa.
Gina Torres wrapped her run as a sequence common on the favored USA authorized drama Fits in the course of the Season 6 midseason finale in 2016. Whereas her contract was, certainly, up, there have been additionally rumors {that a} spinoff was on the horizon which might comply with the character as she practiced regulation away from New York Metropolis. It took three years for that spinoff to materialize, however Pearson did debut final summer time. Sadly, the brand new present did not get the response that the majority had been hoping, and never even two full months after the Season 1 finale, Pearson was cancelled by USA.
Fortunately, followers who love watching Gina Torres do her commanding, sturdy, clever girl factor may need the prospect to look at her in a complete new sort of present earlier than too lengthy. The Brides is, clearly, nonetheless within the very early phases, however ought to the pilot be completed and permitted, it may find yourself on ABC inside a 12 months.
There is not any telling proper now whether or not or not The Brides will get a sequence order, or what number of episodes we may see if it does, so make sure to keep tuned to CInemaBlend for the most recent on that and every thing else taking place in TV proper now!
