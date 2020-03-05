Suits’ Gina Torres Will Play A Sexy Vampire For A New TV Show

Cleo is now a New York-based actual property mogul who we’ll see be challenged in her skilled life by a mysterious newcomer. However, that will not be the one hassle that Cleo has, as a result of her private life will probably be beset by points when her previously shut ties to her vampire bride sisters start to fray to harmful levels. The Brides will see every of the ladies wrestle to keep up their wealth, energy and legacy, whereas additionally attempting to keep up their immortal household. Though the drama is targeted on the ladies, Dracula may also be featured on the sequence.