Suits Sets A Record For Library Shows On Streaming Charts:

During the week of June 26–July 2, viewers spent more time than ever on a show that had been bought.

Nielsen says that 3.14 billion minutes were spent watching Suits, which is a lot more than the 2.49 billion minutes that were spent watching Manifest within June 2021. The show is now on Netflix, and you can also watch it on Peacock.

According To Nielsen Suits Gained 3.14 Billion Watch Time:

The big number for Suits was much bigger than the numbers for the other two shows that had more than a billion minutes for the week. When the third season of The Witcher came out on Netflix, 1.31 billion minutes were watched, and 1.01 billion minutes were watched of The Bear.

After The Handmaid’s Tale, it’s the second Hulu show to reach the billion-minute mark in a single week. Netflix was once again giving canceled TV shows a second chance to live on through streaming.

Suits Was One Of The Most Watched Series On The Netflix:

Even though this scrapped USA show stopped four years ago, it’s still made it into the Top 10 on Netflix. It’s now one of the most-watched shows on Netflix’s streaming service, and it’s been that way for weeks.

According to FlixPatrol, the American show Suits has been within the Top 10 on Netflix for weeks. It’s a great thing for a courtroom drama to do. Even more so now that so much time has gone by since the last episode.

Nielsen, the company that made the famous “Nielsen Boxes” that were used to figure out how popular a TV show was in the early days of TV in the United States, wrote down these numbers.

Jack Ryan Got 778 Million Of Watch Time, Which Came Out On June 30:

With 778 million minutes of watch time, the last season of Jack Ryan, which came out on June 30, pushed the Prime Video show into the top 10 list. Secret Invasion on Disney+ held steady within its second week, alongside 464 million minutes watched compared to 461 million the week before.

Glamorous 414 Million on Netflix also made it into the top 10 originals a week after it came out. Extraction 2 with 443 million minutes was the most-watched movie, but in its third week, that number dropped by 57%.

Nielsen’s streaming numbers only include time spent watching on TVs, rather than computers as well as mobile devices. The scores only take into account people in the United States. Here are the most-streamed movies and TV shows from June 26 to July 2.

Suits Completed It’s 9 Season And Total 134 Episode:

From June 23, 2011 to September 25, 2019, Suits ran for nine seasons and 134 episodes. It has had an amazing run, and what’s even more amazing is that people still watch it. The show also led to a spin-off called Pearson, which only lasted one season within 2019.

Nielsen also thinks that Suits will continue to do well for a few more weeks, since just the initial three seasons of the show were watched by 75% of viewers this week. The court drama has been on for a total of nine years.

The Bear Which Aired On FX Jumped At No.3 From No.5 On The List:

The Bear, which airs on FX, jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 upon the list. The show, which was nominated for several Emmys for the initial season, had 1 billion minutes of watching time on Hulu within the week after Season 2 came out.

This is the second time a Hulu original has gone over 1 billion minutes since The Handmaid’s Tale did it in the first week of May 2021 with 1.04 billion.

The Witcher Took 2nd Place On The List With 1.3 Billion Of Watch Time:

With 1.3 billion watching minutes, the initial five installments of Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix sent the show to No. 2 on the Nielsen charts.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which had 778 million watching minutes as well as was No. 6 overall as well as No. 3 among originals, got Prime Video into the overall Top 10.

As usual, Bluey was on the general list to show that Disney+ was there. Secret Invasion, the latest Marvel show on the streaming service, made the list at No. 6 alongside 464 million watching minutes for the two episodes.