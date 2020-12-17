Sukhbir Singh Badal arrives to pay homage to Sant Ram Singh, funeral will be performed on Friday

new Delhi: Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are continuously demonstrating against the agricultural law on the borders of Delhi. Meanwhile, the funeral of Sant Baba Ram Singh, who committed suicide in support of the movement, will be performed on Friday. Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal also reached Baba Ram Singh’s gurudwara for the last glimpse of his body. People have started reaching Karnal to see the body of Saint Baba Ram Singh. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Important hearing in Supreme Court on Farmers’ Movement today, hope on verdict

Mahal Singh, who was serving in this gurudwara in Singra, is also reaching Karnal from Mumbai for a visit to the body. Please tell that Baba Ram Singh gave 5 lakh rupees on his behalf in the Kisan movement as well as distribution of blankets. According to Mahal Singh, he will be cremated on December 18 and Ardas is to be held on December 25. On Friday morning, his body will be kept at 11 am at Gurdwara Nanaksar in Singra so that his followers can have their last darshan.

Let us know that the farmer movement has been at its peak since last 23 days. While the farmers demand that the agricultural laws be withdrawn. The Government of India is in favor of amending this bill. Meanwhile, this matter has reached the Supreme Court. Where it has been mentioned in a petition that the emergency services and medical services are being affected due to the farmer movement. People are facing a lot of problems due to jam on the roads.