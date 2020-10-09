Entertainment

Sukhoi-30 aircraft equipped with anti-radiation missile ‘Rudram’ after successful test, enemy will be shaken by watching video

October 9, 2020
New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired the new generation anti-radiation missile ‘Rudram’ which will be included in the Indian Air Force’s strategic weapons stockpile. Officials gave this information. India’s first indigenously built anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 has a speed of two or twice the speed of sound. Also Read – Air Force Day 2020: Rafael and Tejas thunder in the sky – we are not less than anyone

The missile is now ready to join the Air Force, it will be combined with Sukhoi fighters. Yes, after successful testing of anti-radiation missile Rudram-1, India has equipped it in Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. According to officials, the missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range at Balasore, Odisha at around 10.30 am on Friday. Also Read – IAF DAY 2020: Rafael, Sukhoi and Tejas show off stamina, jaguar-chinook’s roar hits sky, see photos

Watch the video-

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the successful test of the missile. He said, “The new generation anti-radiation missile (Rudram-1) is India’s first indigenously built anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for the Air Force. It was successfully tested with ITR in Balasore today. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this laudable achievement. “

The Indian Air Force successfully tested the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft in May last year.

