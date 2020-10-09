Sukhoi-30 aircraft equipped with anti-radiation missile ‘Rudram’ after successful test, enemy will be shaken by watching video

New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired the new generation anti-radiation missile ‘Rudram’ which will be included in the Indian Air Force’s strategic weapons stockpile. Officials gave this information. India’s first indigenously built anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 has a speed of two or twice the speed of sound. Also Read – Air Force Day 2020: Rafael and Tejas thunder in the sky – we are not less than anyone

The missile is now ready to join the Air Force, it will be combined with Sukhoi fighters. Yes, after successful testing of anti-radiation missile Rudram-1, India has equipped it in Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. According to officials, the missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range at Balasore, Odisha at around 10.30 am on Friday.

Watch the video-

#WATCH: ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile fired from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast. The missile, developed by Defense Research and Development Organization, was test-fired successfully today and is the country’s first indigenous Anti Radiation missile for IAF. pic.twitter.com/qVDT3gdqEN – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the successful test of the missile. He said, “The new generation anti-radiation missile (Rudram-1) is India’s first indigenously built anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for the Air Force. It was successfully tested with ITR in Balasore today. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this laudable achievement. “

The Indian Air Force successfully tested the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft in May last year.

