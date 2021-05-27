Sulekha Talwalkar (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sulekha Talwalkar (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sulekha Talwalkar is an Indian actress and theatre artist. She’s a flexible actor and most commonly labored in Marathi leisure trade. Her notable movie contains Circle of relatives Katta, Dusri Goshta, Shyamche Vadil, Top Time, Kadachi, Tujhya Majhyat, and plenty of extra. She additionally runs a performing institute Asmita Chitra Academy.

Sulekha Talwalkar was once born on 8 October 1971 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She did her training at King George College at Dadar, Mumbai and graduated from the Ramnarain Ruia School, Matunga, Mumbai. She is her father or mother’s sole kid. Sulekha has been with the theatre workforce in her faculty years and is lively in cultural actions in her scholar existence.

Bio

Actual Title Sulekha Talwalkar Career Actress Date of Start 8 October 1971 Age (as in 2021) 50 Years Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Amber Talwalkar

Son : Arya Talwalkar.

Daughter : Tia Talwalkar

Spouse’s mother : Smita Talwalkar (Actress) Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Sulekha started her profession as an actress with the movie Aai within the 12 months 1995. Within the 12 months 2007, she carried out the film, Chandrakant Kulkarni. Her subsequent movie Tuzya Mazyat launched within the 12 months 2008, is freely impressed via the 1998 English movie Stepmom. She performed a vital function within the movie Shyamche Vadil as Leena within the 12 months 2012. Sulekha dubbed for her movie named Dhurala in 2019. She has completed quite a lot of movies like Premachi Goshta, Kadachit, and plenty of extra.

Sulekha get started her tv profession with the collection Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup that broadcasted on Zee TV in 12 months 1994. After, she seemed in quite a lot of Hindi tv collection like Char Divas Sasuche, Asambhav, Agnihotra, Guy Udhan Varyache, Chaar Choughi, Ase He Kanyadan, Majha Hoshil Na and so forth. Beside tv, Sulekha was once a part of the Natyawalay drama workforce, the place she carried out in her first industrial play Saatchya Aat Gharat. She starred in a play via Marathi Mahasagar with Subodh Bhave, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, and others within the 12 months 2012.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College George College at Dadar School Ramnarain Ruia School, Matunga, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Aai (1995)

Tv : Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup (1994) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-29-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Making a song, Cooking and Sketching

Non-public Existence

Sulekha Talwalkar tied the knot with Amber Talwalkar, who is without doubt one of the administrators of Talwalkar’s, a significant chain of the gymnasium in India. The couple has one daughter named Tia Talwalkar and a son named Arya Talwalkar.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Amber Talwalkar (Businessman)

Marriage Date Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Sulekha Talwalkar was once born and taken up in Mumbai.

She were given nominated for the Zee Natya Gaurav Award for the display Tarun Aahe Raj Ajuni.

With the exception of performing, she teaches on the Asmita Chitra Academy. It were given based via the overdue actress Smita Talwalkar. She was once Sulekha Talwalkar’s spouse’s mother.

If in case you have extra information about Sulekha Talwalkar. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable