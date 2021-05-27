Sulekha Talwalkar (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sulekha Talwalkar (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Sulekha Talwalkar is an Indian actress and theatre artist. She’s a flexible actor and most commonly labored in Marathi leisure trade. Her notable movie contains Circle of relatives Katta, Dusri Goshta, Shyamche Vadil, Top Time, Kadachi, Tujhya Majhyat, and plenty of extra. She additionally runs a performing institute Asmita Chitra Academy.
Sulekha Talwalkar was once born on 8 October 1971 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She did her training at King George College at Dadar, Mumbai and graduated from the Ramnarain Ruia School, Matunga, Mumbai. She is her father or mother’s sole kid. Sulekha has been with the theatre workforce in her faculty years and is lively in cultural actions in her scholar existence.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Sulekha Talwalkar
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|8 October 1971
|Age (as in 2021)
|50 Years
|Start Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Amber Talwalkar
Son : Arya Talwalkar.
Daughter : Tia Talwalkar
Spouse’s mother : Smita Talwalkar (Actress)
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Profession
Sulekha started her profession as an actress with the movie Aai within the 12 months 1995. Within the 12 months 2007, she carried out the film, Chandrakant Kulkarni. Her subsequent movie Tuzya Mazyat launched within the 12 months 2008, is freely impressed via the 1998 English movie Stepmom. She performed a vital function within the movie Shyamche Vadil as Leena within the 12 months 2012. Sulekha dubbed for her movie named Dhurala in 2019. She has completed quite a lot of movies like Premachi Goshta, Kadachit, and plenty of extra.
Sulekha get started her tv profession with the collection Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup that broadcasted on Zee TV in 12 months 1994. After, she seemed in quite a lot of Hindi tv collection like Char Divas Sasuche, Asambhav, Agnihotra, Guy Udhan Varyache, Chaar Choughi, Ase He Kanyadan, Majha Hoshil Na and so forth. Beside tv, Sulekha was once a part of the Natyawalay drama workforce, the place she carried out in her first industrial play Saatchya Aat Gharat. She starred in a play via Marathi Mahasagar with Subodh Bhave, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, and others within the 12 months 2012.
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|George College at Dadar
|School
|Ramnarain Ruia School, Matunga, Mumbai
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Movie : Aai (1995)
Tv : Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup (1994)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 6″ Ft
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Determine Size
|35-29-35
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Making a song, Cooking and Sketching
Non-public Existence
Sulekha Talwalkar tied the knot with Amber Talwalkar, who is without doubt one of the administrators of Talwalkar’s, a significant chain of the gymnasium in India. The couple has one daughter named Tia Talwalkar and a son named Arya Talwalkar.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Boyfriends
|Amber Talwalkar (Businessman)
|Marriage Date
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
- Sulekha Talwalkar was once born and taken up in Mumbai.
- She were given nominated for the Zee Natya Gaurav Award for the display Tarun Aahe Raj Ajuni.
- With the exception of performing, she teaches on the Asmita Chitra Academy. It were given based via the overdue actress Smita Talwalkar. She was once Sulekha Talwalkar’s spouse’s mother.
If in case you have extra information about Sulekha Talwalkar. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.