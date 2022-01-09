Sulli Offers app mastermind Arrest: After Bully Bhai, mastermind of Sulli Offers arrested, Delhi Police stuck in Indore

Sulli Offers app Mastermind Arrest: After the Bully bye app, now the mastermind of Sulli Offers app was once additionally arrested on Sunday. Delhi Police has arrested a formative years who made ‘Sully Offers’ app from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Police mentioned that that is the primary arrest within the ‘Sully Offers’ app case. The pictures of masses of Muslim ladies have been submit for ‘public sale’ at the cellular utility (app) with out their approval. He instructed that the accused Omkareshwar Thakur has carried out BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and he’s a resident of New York Town township.Additionally Learn – ‘Bully Bai’ case: Accused Bishnoi threatened suicide, additionally made many stunning revelations

IFSO Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra mentioned that throughout preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he's a member of a gaggle on Twitter wherein concepts are shared to defame and troll Muslim ladies. The professional mentioned, "He advanced the code on GitHub. All contributors of the crowd had get admission to to GitHub. The picture of Muslim ladies was once uploaded through the contributors of the crowd."

(enter company language) Additionally Learn – Ajay Gurjar Arrested: Connection of ‘Indian participant’ with Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, police arrested