Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munawar Rana, was going to surround CM residence

UP Police: Sumaiya Rana, daughter of poet Munawar Rana, was going to encircle the UP Chief Minister's residence with women. The police have caught them and put them under house arrest. Along with this, a large number of police forces have been deployed outside his residence. In fact, a large number of women, including Sumaiya Rana, Uzma Parveen, wanted to protest against the Yogi Adityanath government today at Chief Minister's residence at 5 Kalidas Marg.

For this demonstration, Sumaiya Rana also circulated a message on social media on Monday and appealed to the maximum number of women to gather at 5 Kalidas Marg. Sumiya said that we will clap against the policies of the government. But as soon as this information reached the police. The police set up the police outside his house.

Sumaiya alleges that around 30-40 policemen were placed outside his house from the night itself. Every person coming to his apartment is being questioned. Search is being done, which is wrong.

Sumaiya Rana accused the police that she is not a historyheater or any criminal who is being treated like that. While citing Section 144 from the police, they have been asked to stay in their house. Hazratganj police station is banned in areas under section 144. At present, the police has given a notice to appeal to cancel the picket.

Please tell that Syed Ujma Parveen and Sumaiya Rana played a big role in the protests at the Ghantaghar in Lucknow. Then Thakurganj police took action in this case and also filed a case against 150 people, including Munawwar Rana’s daughter.