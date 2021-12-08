Summary of the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021

December 7, 20219 commentsRecent

The Huawei 3D Games Awards gala 2021 left us with a lot of moments, contests and gifts that we hope you will enjoy live, but whether you did not do it or want to remember them, this is your video. A brief and concise review of everything that the ceremony and the cocktail that surrounded it left us to give you an idea of ​​what this first 3DJuegos experience with the awards was like in a big way.

The first face-to-face gala of the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021 brought together the editorial staff of the magazine with some readers and the major video game companies in Spain. All this to celebrate the best of a year full of great launches. In this video we show you how the gala was, and what was not seen behind the cameras.