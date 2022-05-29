Summer 2022 video game conferences without E3: dates, times and event details

Three days full of news that will start on June 9 with the Summer Game Fest.

The cancellation of E3 2022 has been a blow for video game fans. The Los Angeles fair has been an icon for the industry for years and a must for players, who had already made a tradition of those days of connected events that served to show us the great news that is yet to come.

The organization hopes to regroup for a big comeback in 2023, but far from being left with a desolate summer, the players have a good number of dates and times to mark on the calendar. Between June 9 and 12 an improvised fair has been formed thanks to a battery of events that promise to concentrate the great novelties that the industry has prepared for us, at least that is what has been assured Geoff Keighleydirector of the Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, which promises a summer without filler third party events.

so yeah you can mark the dates on the calendarat least, of all those that are already confirmed, although if a straggler arrives, don’t worry, we will update with any last minute news:

Summer Game Fest Geoff Keighley has been competing with the organization of E3 since his project started, and although he has had tedious moments, he has also had some of the most important titles in his event, such as the long-awaited first Elden Ring gameplay trailer. Upload VR Showcase Virtual reality has managed to gain its space in the current industry and the Upload medium promises a good portion of games for our glasses. Last year it was more than 50 minutes of news with trailers, release dates and big discoveries. Tribeca Games Festival Tribeca prepares its independent video game event with an interesting list of titles already announced: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cuphead: Delicious Last Course, American Arcadia, As Dusk Falls, Immortality, Oxenfree II, The Cub, Thirsty Suitors and Venba will be its protagonists . Guerrilla Collective The smaller proposals will have their appointment in Guerrilla Collective that promises a showcase with some exclusives and novelties in games. The event will be present on Steam, being able to add games to our wish list and enjoying new playable demos. Wholesome Games If cute and adorable games are your thing, Wholesome Games is the community for you. His event with almost 100 games that he has already confirmed: Snufkin Melody of Moominvalley, PuffPals Island Skies, Coffee Talk Episode 2, Terra Nil, SCHiM and Mail Time. Future Games Show GamesRadar inaugurated the Future Games Show in 2020 and since then it has had the presence of games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or Death Stranding Director’s Cut, in this edition they have promised more than 60 minutes of trailers, announcements and unpublished games. Xbox & Bethesda Showcase One of the most anticipated conferences comes from the hand of Microsoft. Xbox has been able to maintain a superb pace in its previous appointments and the expectation about its tremendous number of studies is enormous. We also hope to hear great news for your Xbox Game Pass service. PC Gaming Show Every year PC Gamer organizes one of the oldest conferences focused on PC and multiplatform games. Although it tends to be slow-paced, with interviews, guests and some humorous videos, it has also had many interesting titles in the past.

More about: Summer Game Fest, E3 and Conferences.