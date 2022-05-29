Summer 2022 video game conferences without E3: dates, times and event details

Three days full of news that will start on June 9 with the Summer Game Fest.
The cancellation of E3 2022 has been a blow for video game fans. The Los Angeles fair has been an icon for the industry for years and a must for players, who had already made a tradition of those days of connected events that served to show us the great news that is yet to come.
The organization hopes to regroup for a big comeback in 2023, but far from being left with a desolate summer, the players have a good number of dates and times to mark on the calendar. Between June 9 and 12 an improvised fair has been formed thanks to a battery of events that promise to concentrate the great novelties that the industry has prepared for us, at least that is what has been assured Geoff Keighleydirector of the Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, which promises a summer without filler third party events.
so yeah you can mark the dates on the calendarat least, of all those that are already confirmed, although if a straggler arrives, don’t worry, we will update with any last minute news: