Summer Game Fest talks “crazy rumours” and what you can expect from this video game event

Geoff Keighley recalls some of the announcements confirmed for the conference and prepares us for their broadcast.

The companies already have everything ready for what will be one of the most powerful weeks of the year in this sector. Geoff Keighley is already preparing to present the Summer Game Fest, which will take place this same thursday and has already confirmed the participation of 30 collaborators. This last fact has sparked speculation among the community, but the also host of The Game Awards invites us to moderate our expectations.

It is a show mainly focused on things that are already announcedGeoff KeighleyThis is how he commented in a session of Twitter Spaces (transcribed by VGC), where he expresses his excitement for the event and, at the same time, recalls that this edition will focus on titles already known by users: “What I want to say is that there are a lot of games that we are going to show you that have already been announced… Games that are going to teach you new content”, explains the presenter.

“We have a couple of new game announcements to show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it’s definitely a show mainly focused on things that are already announced.” Keiglhey continues commenting on the speculation that is already circulating on the network, which moves away from everything that will be revealed at Summer Game Fest: “We are doing good things for you, but temper your expectations as to the bombshells you’re expecting. This is not The Game Awards. We have many good things to show you, but beware some of the crazy rumors I’m seeing out there in terms of things that people expect to be announced.

Beware some of the crazy rumors I’m seeing out thereGeoff KeighleyAlong with this, Keighley recalls that, despite the fact that there is a long way to go until The Game Awards, all companies are preparing for events full of news: “What I will say is that obviously The Game Awards is in December, but before we have a lot of that cool events of distributors that will carry them out during the next week. The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase It’s Sunday… and there will be more to announce even in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.”

What announcements will appear in the Summer Game Fest?

Geoff Keighley has accompanied his statements with some of the games that have already confirmed their participation in the Summer Game Fest, either with a new trailer or with a expected gameplay: “We’ve talked about The Callisto Protocol. It’s going to be there. We’ll have the first gameplay demo that you probably saw in the trailer… We’re excited to show you that.”

Keighley recalls that there will be news from The Callisto Protocol, CoD: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights and moreIn addition to the horror title from Striking Distance Studios, the presenter recalls more confirmed content: “We will have a demonstration of the first level of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: that game looks really incredible, and we are excited to show it on Thursday. We will have an announcement and some news around Gotham Knights and some new scenes from that game. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is coming out on June 30, just three weeks from now, and we’ll have new footage and Studio MDHR will be joining us for it.”

“Dwayne The Rock Johnson will pass“Continues Keighley. “If you’ve played the Fortnite Crash Event, like I have, you’ve seen The Foundation there, which was a lot of fun, so we look forward to hearing more from him.” And, to keep the party going, the host encourages us to keep an eye on everything that is published in the accounts of Summer Game Fest: “We have more things to announce this week. Some we will advance in the next few days and then there will be many things that we will reserve until the show”.

In short, a Summer Game Fest is coming loaded with news, although we can now forget about those surprises that leave us with our mouths open. In addition, it is important to note that this direct will be accompanied by other conferences that will end up exciting us as players, so do not forget to check the date, time and details of each event to be aware of everything related to the world of video games.

More about: Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, Events, Live Events and Conferences.