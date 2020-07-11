Summer Walker, Juice WRLD, ‘F— 2020’ in the Week’s Best Songs – Variety

Together with the pandemic-induced avalanche of latest songs dropping each week is an growing variety of pandemic-inspired songs. Initially they had been largely about both loneliness or hopeful optimism, and most of them nonetheless are, however large props to Avenue Beat for being the ones to say “F— 2020”:

December 31st, I grabbed a beer

Threw it up, mentioned, “2020 is my yr, bitches”

And I truthfully thought that that was true

Till I gave this mom—er like a month or two …

Yo, my cat died and a worldwide pandemic took over my life

And I put out some music that no person preferred

So, I bought actually unhappy and bored at the identical time

And that’s why I’m like

Lowkey f— 2020…

The Illinois all-female trio — Sam, Sami and Savana! — initially dropped the music on TikTok however formally launched it this week. For those who don’t already understand it, what are you ready for?

Juice WRLD “Conversations” In a less-cheerfully optimistic tone, we additionally love so many songs primarily based on a too-quick take heed to Juice WRLD’s posthumous second album, “Legends By no means Die,” that it’s onerous to select one, however we’ll go together with the opening “Conversations,” if solely as a result of its opening strains are so unintentionally well timed: “I can’t breathe …”

Summer Walker “SWV” Poor Summer Walker — the fast-rising R&B singer, whose stellar 2019 debut, “Over It,” appeared on many best-of lists and has made her a powerful Grammy contender, dropped a sizzling new EP final evening, solely to have somebody on President Trump’s workforce like a tweet about the “stripper vibe” of two of the songs, together with this week’s Fri 5 fave, “SWV,” which burnishes Walker’s classic-R&B even additional by evoking the ‘90s soul act. Whereas previous historical past has proven that it’s not often Trump himself who likes such tweets — it’s often a staffer — the particular person whose Tweet was preferred, @astriiluca, thundered on Twitter, “WHY THE F— DID DONALD TRUMP LIKE MY F—ING TWEET,” and the Tweet was then unliked — however extra seemingly as a result of somebody really centered on the pornographic lyrics from visitor singer No1 Noah. Regardless of all that, it’s hands-down one in all the week’s hottest songs…

James Blake “Are You Even Actual?” The revolutionary British-born singer-songwriter returns from a protracted absence from official releases — he did a solo tour final fall and has been enjoying digital concert events lately, and he’s at all times posting extra experimental materials — with a brand new music known as “Are You Even Actual?,” that in its manner displays the surreal manner many people are seeing the world as of late. (We guess he’s saving a killer new music known as “Say What You Will” that he performed on his solo tour final fall.)

Dominic Fike “Politics & Violence” This 24-year-old Florida native’s profession didn’t get off to the smoothest begin — after an EP of demos was launched in 2017, he turned the object of a multimillion-dollar bidding struggle and signed with Columbia whereas beneath home arrest for battery of a police officer, after which went to jail for violating that home arrest — however he’s again and simply introduced his debut album, titled with nice self-awareness and topicality “What May Probably Go Unsuitable?,” can be out at the finish of the month. We really like the music higher than the rap that he ends the music with, however see what you assume …