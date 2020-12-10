Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records

Quick-rising R&B singer Walker has launched her personal label, Ghetto Earth Records, a three way partnership with Interscope Records that can debut together with her first signee, No1-Noah. Noah appeared on Walker’s “Life on Earth” EP and “White Tee” and “SWV.”

“I got here up with Ghetto Earth as a result of earth is ghetto,” stated Walker. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I would like them to be totally concerned in the whole lot they put out. I’m simply right here to assist and assist them get to wherever it’s they’re attempting to go in life.”

Noah added, “I’m excited to point out folks my music, and what I’ve to supply. I really feel like being on Summer’s workforce, Ghetto Earth Records, is the proper dwelling for me to be as artistic as attainable as an artist. She’s actually understanding of what a real artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create right here and it’s all the time an excellent feeling as an artist to have the ability to make music for a workforce that will get the sound that you just’re attempting to create.”

Interscope EVP/co-head of A&R Nicole Wyskoarko added, “Summer is a real visionary. She’s writing her personal guidelines as one of the vital proficient artists in R&B music in the present day and is now including entrepreneur to her huge repertoire. Summer brings an unapologetically outspoken and empowering voice to Ghetto Earth and a radically completely different and much-needed perspective to growing rising expertise akin to No1-Noah. We’re thrilled that Summer has chosen Interscope as Ghetto Earth’s accomplice and residential.”