Summertime Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The third season of the Italian drama online TV series Summertime, developed by Cattleya, debuted on Netflix on April 29, 2020.

The series stars Amanda Campana, Ludovico Tersigni, and Rebecca Coco Edogamhe. Summer and her love life are at the focus of this story, which is set at Cesenatico, a little village on the Adriatic coast. It was inspired by Federico Moccia’s Three Metres Over the Sky.

Summer has a younger sister called Blue and Sofia and Edo are her two closest pals. Ale is a naive guy who is a well-known motorcycle and is from Rome.

After a dangerous racing mishap that almost cost him his life, he is taking a busy vacation from competing in his racing lineup for the summer.

When the time period is complete, his father, who is his biggest supporter, demands that he go back to racing, but Ale swallows success but loses desire for it.

The hotel’s director, Laura, is Ale’s mother, and Summer manages everything there. Ale tries to woo Summer after falling in love with her.

Italian romance-drama series Summertime centres on Summer and her romantic life. Ale and Summer have quite different lives from one another.

Summer, an introverted person who despises summer, chooses to work at The Grand Hotel Cesenatico in order to help support her mother because her jazz musician father has gone to work abroad for the summer.

Ale is a young guy from Rome who rides motorcycles and is well-known for them. He’s now taking a hiatus after a terrible accident that almost killed him.

The motel where Summer works is managed by his mother. He falls in affection for Summer, and the two work to get past their uncertainties and concerns.

The adorably happy show has already won over fans, who are anxiously anticipating Summertime Season 3.

The drama series “Summertime” is perfect for those who yearn for Italian romance and warm beaches.

Summertime Season 3 Release Date

The attractive and heartwarming show has already gained a following, and fans are eagerly anticipating Summertime Season 3. The Netflix-available Italian drama is scheduled to return on May 4, 2022.

Summertime Season 3 Cast

Coco Ludovico Tersigni portrays Summer Bennati’s love, Ale, and Rebecca Edogamhe plays Summer’s character, Summer Bennati. The drama also has appearances by Amanda Campana, Giovanni Maini, Andrea Lattanzi, Thony, and Alice Ann Edogamhe.

Mario Sgueglia portrays Maurizio Alba, Amanda Campana portrays Sofia, Andrea Lattanzi portrays Dario, Maria Sole Mansutti portrays Laura Alba, Stefano Fregni portrays Piero, Amparo Pinero portrays Lola, and Eugenio Krauss portrays Bruno De Cara. If additional individuals are included, we may anticipate seeing a few fresh faces.

Summertime Season 3 Plot

We saw a great deal of love triangles or misunderstandings in Summer’s life throughout the first two seasons.

She is a quiet and reserved young lady who despises summer and the demands it places on her, but she is unable to do so since she must support her family while her father is accompanying her for the summer.

After their lives diverge at the conclusion of season 1, Summer and Ale cross paths again in the second season.

But when they run into one other, it upsets how their relationship was developing, and they decided to give it another go.

Eventually, Summer comes to terms with the possibility that she was acting impulsively and knows that she has to take some time to sort things out with herself, while her companion Sofia feels cut off from her.

Summer suffers a severe setback in the second season when both of her parents elect to divorce. Sofia confesses to Summer that she had affections for her when Summer confronts her.

Lola and Ale return to the races together as a team in the season’s closing minutes. Tragically, Lola sustains a major injury and must be sent to the hospital right away.

The third season can start with Ale and Summer’s current situation in life following the cliffhanger in season 2’s end. We could also find out whether Lola lives or dies.

We still don’t know whether Sofia and Summer’s relationship is going to be the same. The third season could clarify what it implies for Summer’s parents because Isa might be expecting.

