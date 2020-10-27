Sundance Adds Wonya Lucas, Attorney Kimberlé Crenshaw to Board

Sundance Institute has added distinguished Civil Rights lawyer Kimberlé Crenshaw, Crown Media Household Networks government Wonya Lucas and Adobe government Ann Lewnes to its board of trustees.

The institute additionally introduced Monday that Uzodinma Iweala, Amanda Kelso, William Plapinger and Junaid Sarieddeen have joined the board during the last 12 months.

“We’re so grateful to welcome the experience and distinctive views of Kimberlé, Uzodinma, Amanda, Ann, Invoice and Junaid to Sundance as we transfer ahead on this difficult time,” mentioned chair Pat Mitchell. “Our board possesses the precise expertise, a broad vary of skills and a excessive degree of dedication to our founding values and ethics to information the group’s mission oriented work in supporting rising artists around the globe and connecting audiences to their tales.”

The trustees introduced in August that the 2021 Sundance Movie Competition could be shortened from 11 to seven days, operating from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

Crenshaw is the co-founder and government director of the African American Coverage Discussion board, and popularly identified for her growth of “intersectionality,” “Crucial Race Concept” and the #SayHerName Marketing campaign. She’s the moderator of the webinar sequence “Beneath The Blacklight: The Intersectional Vulnerabilities that the Twin Pandemics Lay Naked.” Crenshaw is featured within the documentary “On the Report,” which covers man of the ladies who got here ahead to accuse music mogul Russell Simmons.

In July, Lucas was named president and chief government officer of Crown Media Household Networks. Lucas oversees the corporate’s portfolio of leisure manufacturers, together with linear networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Motion pictures & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama; and subscription video on demand service Hallmark Motion pictures Now.

Lewnes is government vice chairman and chief advertising officer of Adobe, a place she has held for over a decade. Beneath her management, the Adobe model has targeted on creativity, digital advertising and the design and growth of transformative digital experiences.

Iweala is author, filmmaker and medical physician. Because the CEO of The Africa Middle, he’s devoted to selling a brand new narrative about Africa and its Diaspora. Kelso has spent the final 25 years serving as a artistic communications and model chief for international tech firms and served because the managing director of Google Inventive Lab. Plapinger was a accomplice for nearly three a long time on the international legislation agency Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Sarieddeen is a theatre actor, director, dramaturge and a founding member of Beirut-based Zoukak Theatre Firm. At Zoukak, Sarieddeen directed “Lucena / Obedience Coaching” (2013), “Heavens” (2014), “The Jokers” (2017) and “36 Abbas avenue, Haifa” (2017).

They be a part of present members on the board: Robert Redford, president and founder; Pat Mitchell, vice chair; Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Ebs Burnough, vice chair; Sean Bailey, Ritesh Batra, Jason Blum, Lisa-Michele Church, Kenneth Cole, Pascal Desroches, Fred Mud, Philipp Engelhorn, Caterina Pretend, Robert J. Frankenberg, Donna Gruneich, Cindy Harrell Horn, Charles D. King, Lisa Kron, Lyn Davis Lear, Gigi Pritzker, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Amy Redford, Geoffrey Okay. Sands, Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Lynette Wallworth.