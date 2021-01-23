Sundance Announces 2021 Jurors: Cynthia Erivo, Daniela Vega and More

The Sundance Movie Competition introduced 22 jurors that can bestow this 12 months’s awards on the digital ceremony going down Feb. 2. The judges embrace actor Cynthia Erivo, Chilean actor Daniela Vega and sibling designer-filmmakers Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

The awards, which acknowledge standout inventive and cinematic prowess, are selected by six part juries. As in earlier years, competition viewers could have a job in deciding the 2021 Viewers Awards, that are open to movies within the U.S. Competitors, World Competitors and NEXT classes.

The U.S. Dramatic Jury is comprised of filmmaker Julie Sprint, Tony-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning Erivo and creator Hanya Yanagihara.

Curatorial director on the Criterion Assortment Ashley Clark, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer and Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson will make up the U.S. Documentary Jury.

The World Cinema Dramatic Jury will function Istanbul-based producer Zeynep Atakan, filmmaker Isaac Julien and Vega. British documentary filmmaker Kim Longinotto, govt director of Documentary Africa Mohamed Saïd Ouma and documentary movie editor, producer and advisor Jean Tsien will make up the World Cinema Documentary Jury.

The Mulleavy sisters will make up the NEXT Jurors. The Brief Movie Jury will comprise movie, TV and theater actor Raúl Castillo, visible artist Tacita Dean and award-winning programmer and curator Inge de Leeuw. The Alfred P. Sloan Function Movie Prize Jury will function founding father of Algorithmic Justice League Pleasure Buolamwini, writer-director Aneesh Chaganty, affiliate professor of chemistry at Hunter Faculty Mandë Holford, director-producer Lydia Dean Pilcher and Berlin-based Swiss producer Lena Vurma.

“Our jurors have reached a excessive degree of feat of their particular person fields, and can deliver their distinctive perspective to the method of analyzing and evaluating movies,” mentioned Kim Yutani, the Competition’s Director of Programming. “We’re happy to deliver this achieved, inventive group collectively, and sit up for listening to their ideas.”

Sundance, which honors feature-length and quick movies, can be accessible to livestream on-line. Award-winning movies can be accessible for a particular extended-run viewing the day after the ceremony.