Sundance Cancels SoCal Drive-In Screenings Due to COVID-19 Surge

The Sundance Movie Pageant is not going to transfer ahead with drive-in film screenings in Southern California, due to the state’s alarming improve in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Selection has discovered completely.

Los Angeles-area venues the Rose Bowl Stadium and the Mission Tiki Drive-in have been meant to accommodate numerous present enterprise varieties who’re unable to journey to the competition’s Park Metropolis, Utah dwelling this yr — however given the staggering price of an infection in California, the competition informed filmmakers they can not transfer ahead.

Sundance director Tabitha Jackson and programming head Kim Yutani reached out to quite a few competition individuals who have been planning to maintain screenings at these venues. The pair stated that due to the invention of a extra infectious pressure of the coronavirus and a scarcity of ICU capability in California, the showings have been off.

“The security and well-being of our audiences, neighborhood and employees is an important factor to Sundance Institute and Sundance Movie Pageant. In consideration of the general public well being state of affairs within the Los Angeles space and the trajectory of the unfold of the virus there, the well being pointers, and disaster the hospital programs are dealing with we will likely be pivoting our deliberate drive-in screenings to our on-line platform,” a competition spokesperson stated.

“Once we designed the expression of the 2021 Pageant it was with the web platform on the core. We wished to collect in particular person the place doable and deliberate to dial parts up and down based mostly on the well being state of affairs in our areas on the time of the occasion. We’ve constructed the digital platform in order that festivalgoers on-line can display screen work throughout your complete program and participate in premiere screenings adopted by a stay on-line Q&A with the artists and filmmakers,” they added.

On Monday, California reportedly recorded 39,194 new instances.

As America’s premiere unbiased movie competition, Sundance had banked on decrease transmission numbers and strong digital and in-person hybrid mannequin to recreate the magic of the Utah gathering. Of their notes to creatives, Jackson and Yutani expressed particular regrets that Los Angeles wouldn’t have the opportunity to share a big-screen expertise. Pageant movies will likely be obtainable on Sundance’s proprietary streaming platform for ticket holders.

Screenings are nonetheless anticipated in areas like Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre, Houston’s Moonstruck Drive-In, Denver’s Sie FilmCenter, and the Gateway Movie Middle in Columbus, Ohio.

Movies set to display screen embrace characteristic directorial debuts from Rebecca Corridor (“Passing”) and Robin Wright (“Land”), in addition to the documentary “Summer time of Soul” from Amir “Questlove” Thompson. See the total lineup right here.