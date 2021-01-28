Sundance: Clint Bentley’s ‘Jockey’ Nabbed by Films Boutique

Clint Bentley’s characteristic debut “Jockey,” set to world premiere within the U.S. Dramatic Competitors in Sundance, has been acquired by Berlin-based Films Boutique for worldwide gross sales.

Written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar (“Transpecos”), “Jockey” stars Clifton Collins Jr. as Jackson, a seasoned jockey who has weathered a long time of races on the using circuit, and now finds himself dealing with what could possibly be his final season because of his deteriorating well being. With the assistance of Ruth (Molly Parker) and a promising new horse, Jackson begins to organize for the upcoming championship, whereas reflecting on his legacy.

The movie shot at a reside racetrack and is impressed by Bentley’s personal experiences, which give the movie its authenticity and naturalism. Moises Arias additionally stars within the movie.

“We found the work of Clint together with his brief ‘9 Races’ and we now have been very impressed and touched by ‘Jockey,’” mentioned Jean-Christophe Simon, the CEO of Films Boutique.

“Served by a good looking forged and a really sturdy filmmaking, ‘Jockey’ is a really transferring piece set in a world we now have hardly ever seen earlier than and that may captivate the worldwide viewers,” mentioned Simon. Films Boutique’s slate consists of worldwide award-winning arthouse movies corresponding to “Charlatan,” “Pricey Comrades” and “There Is No Evil.”

Talking concerning the movie, Kwedar mentioned the “lifetime of a jockey will be brutal and unforgiving, however stuffed with optimism for the subsequent race, the subsequent time into the gates.” He added: “I believe it’s a narrative we are able to all relate to.”

The movie is produced by Bentley, Kwedar, Nancy Schafer, and co-produced by Linda Halbert. The deal was negotiated by Oliver Wheeler at ICM and Simon and Gabor Greiner from Films Boutique.

“Jockey” is govt produced by Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Linda and Jon Halbert, Cheryl and Walt Penn, Genevieve and Mark Crozier, Cindy and John Greenwood, Ann Grimes, Jay Outdated, Ben Fuqua, Jordy Wax, and Clifton Collins Jr.