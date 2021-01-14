Sundance: Dogwoof Snaps Up ‘Ailey,’ ‘Captains of Zaatari’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based gross sales agent Dogwoof has snapped up Sundance-bound documentaries “Ailey” and “Captains of Zaatari.”

Directed by Jamila Wignot (“Axios,” “Road Preventing Males”), “Ailey” will world premiere within the U.S. Documentary competitors. Dogwoof will deal with worldwide rights, whereas Cinetic will oversee North American gross sales.

The outfit has additionally snapped up the debut characteristic by Ali El Arabi, “Captains of Zaatari,” which is able to launch within the World Documentary competitors. The movie was added to the Sundance doc competitors earlier this week.

“Ailey” is billed as an immersive profile of ground-breaking African American choreographer Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The archive-laden “Ailey” captures the enigmatic dancer who, confronted by a world that refused to embrace him, was compelled to carve out a brand new path for himself.

Produced by Lauren DeFilippo, “Ailey” is an Insignia Movies manufacturing, in affiliation with American Masters Photos, ITVS, XTR, Affect Companions and Black Public Media. The deal was brokered between Oli Harbottle, head of acquisitions at Dogwoof, and DeFilippo. The movie premieres on the digital Sundance on Jan. 30.

”It’s about time Alvin Ailey and his American Dance Theater get the popularity they so richly deserve, and Jamila has delivered a improbable portrait of each the person and his mission to attraction to followers of dance worldwide,” mentioned Harbottle.

Wignot added: “Insignia Movies and I are thrilled to have Dogwoof on board because the worldwide gross sales brokers for ‘Ailey.’ We’re enormous followers of their unbelievable slate of movies and look ahead to partnering with them to make sure our movie reaches Alvin Ailey’s huge and devoted international audiences.”

Elsewhere, “Captains of Zaatari” follows greatest mates Mahmoud and Fawzi, who reside within the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan and dream of changing into skilled soccer gamers. When a world-renowned sports activities academy visits, they lastly get an opportunity to comprehend their dream.

“Captains of Zaatari” was directed and produced by El Arabi, and co-produced by Aya Dowara, Am-jad Abu Alala and Michael Henrichs. Consulting producers are Daniel J. Chalfen and Mark Lotfy. Assist was supplied from the Beirut DC Madar Fund, CineGouna Platform, FinalCut Venice, IEFTA, Malmo Arab Movie Competition, Medimed and the Tribeca Movie Institute.

Harbottle acquired the movie straight from the filmmakers and Daniel J. Chalfen of Bare Edge Movies. Pic premieres on Jan. 31.

“Captains of Zaatari is an entire delight: on the floor a refugee story however past that, an extremely tender coming-of-age story which reveals how soccer can supply alternatives of a greater life for thus many all over the world,” mentioned Harbottle. “Ali is unquestionably a filmmaker to observe and we are able to’t wait to introduce his directorial debut to consumers.”

El Arabi added: “ I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Dogwoof and couldn’t assume of a greater accomplice for this movie.”

Dogwoof has 4 options and two collection premiering at Sundance. Beforehand introduced titles embody “Sabaya” and “Taking part in With Sharks,” which compete within the World Documentary part, whereas “Philly D.A.” competes within the Premieres part and “Seeds of Deceit” debuts in Indie Collection.