Sundance Film ‘Flee’ Sells to Neon for Seven Figures

The Oscar-winning studio behind “Parasite” broke the ice on the 2021 digital Sundance Film Competition gross sales market.

The indie firm has acquired the documentary “Flee,” additionally an official choice of Cannes 2020, in a aggressive state of affairs after the film’s Thursday premiere. The doc went for roughly $1 million, people accustomed to the deal stated. Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for NEON with 30WEST and Philippa Kowarsky of Cinephil on behalf of the filmmakers. Worldwide gross sales are being dealt with by Cinephil.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen directed the mission, govt produced by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The hand-drawn narrative comply with a person named Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym), who grapples with a painful secret he has saved hidden for 20 years. It threatens to derail the life he has constructed for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Recounted principally via animation to Rasmussen — his shut pal and high-school classmate — he tells for the primary time the story of his extraordinary journey as a baby refugee from Afghanistan.

The movie was produced by Remaining Reduce for Actual, in co-production with animation studio Solar Creature, Denmark, Vivement Lundi!, France, MostFilm, Sweden, and Mer Film, Norway. ARTE France and Vpro, Nederland. Affiliate producers embody VICE Studios and RYOT Movies and Ahmed’s Left Handed Movies.

“So excited to companion up with NEON for the North America distribution, being such an revolutionary and daring firm we really feel they will safe a broad distribution throughout the U.S.,” stated Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sørensen of Remaining Reduce for Actual.

“Very excited to work with groundbreaking distributors NEON on getting FLEE out. Their roster of titles embody an unlimited quantity of my favourite movies from the final couple of years and I’m extraordinarily proud to now embody my very own work on that record,” stated Rasmussen.

Ahmed stated “I used to be floored by the emotional influence of Flee. It is a distinctive mission that pushes ahead our concepts of what documentary, animation, and refugee-centred narratives will be. I’m proud to assist carry this mission to life for English talking audiences.”

Coster-Waldau added he was “blown away by the facility of a narrative instructed in a easy manner. ‘Flee’ is a narrative of maximum perseverance and hope the place all hope appears misplaced.”

Rasmussen and Amin Nawabi served as writers. The movie was edited by Janus Billeskov Jansen (“The Act of Killing ,” “Sturdy Island,” and present awards contender “One other Spherical”).