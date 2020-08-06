Sundance Gets Approval to Shorten Festival Due to Coronavirus

Subsequent 12 months’s Sundance Movie Festival might be considerably shorter than earlier editions of the annual celebration of the perfect in indie cinema. The information comes after Sundance beforehand introduced that it will upend the way in which it was internet hosting the 2021 model of the competition due to coronavirus, including digital screenings and talks to this system.

Organizers for the occasion sought and obtained approval from the Park Metropolis Council this week to trim the competition from 11 days to seven. It’ll now happen from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 — shifting again from the unique plans to host Sundance from Jan. 21 to Jan. 31.

On the council assembly, Sundance mentioned that it was additionally limiting capability in theaters to 25% due to public well being considerations. Sundance additionally requested Park Metropolis to wave a requirement that 70% of occasions be hosted within the mountain group, in accordance to ParkRecord.com.

Sundance beforehand mentioned that it’s contemplating partnering with cinemas in a number of different cities to host screenings and occasions, and is engaged in “exploratory discussions” with theaters within the likes of New York, Nashville, Austin, Detroit, Atlanta, and Mexico Metropolis.

The competition formally up to date its dates on its web site this week. Information of a shorter Sundance comes as different movie festivals are altering the way in which they strategy occasions throughout COVID-19. Fall festivals in New York and Toronto, as an illustration, might be a mix of bodily and digital occasions.