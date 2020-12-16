Sundance: Hogir Hirori’s ‘Sabaya’ Acquired by Dogwoof

Sizzling on the heels of its Sundance choice, London-based gross sales agent and distributor Dogwoof has acquired Hogir Hirori’s documentary “Sabaya” and can store international rights.

The movie will obtain its world premiere within the World Cinema Documentary part of the 2021 competition. Dogwoof beforehand repped Hirori’s IDFA-winning documentary “The Deminer” (2017), which follows a former Iraqi soldier on a private mission to disarm hundreds of landmines utilizing only a pocketknife and a few wirecutters.

“Sabaya” is the time period used for people kidnapped and compelled into sexual slavery. The movie follows Mahmud, Ziyad and their group of fellow Yazidis who, armed with solely a cell phone and a gun, threat their lives attempting to avoid wasting Yazidi girls and ladies being held by ISIS as Sabaya in probably the most harmful camp within the Center East, Al-Hol in Syria.

“Following an incredible collaboration with Dogwoof for my earlier documentary, ‘The Deminer,’ it was an apparent choice to depart ‘Sabaya’ of their fingers. Dogwoof was the primary selection for me on each events,” stated Hirori.

Oli Harbottle, head of distribution and acquisitions for Dogwoof, added: “Ever since engaged on Hogir’s astonishing earlier movie ‘The Deminer,’ we’ve been eagerly awaiting his follow-up.

“With ‘Sabaya,’ he has as soon as once more delivered a very highly effective piece of filmmaking which shines a light-weight on a number of the heroic work being completed within the Center East to rescue victims of battle. Few filmmakers obtain this degree of entry to create such tense and important storytelling.”

Written and directed by Hirori, the movie was produced by Antonio Russo Merenda and Hirori for Lolav Media and Ginestra Movie; co-produced by Axel Arnö for SVT, with help from The Swedish Movie Institute; Nordisk Movie & TV Fond; Movie Stockholm/Filmbasen and in affiliation with YLE and VGTV.

Hirori was born in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. In 1999, he fled to Sweden and has been primarily based out of Stockholm ever since.

The filmmaker works as a contract photographer, editor and director, and runs his personal manufacturing firm, Lolav Media. His earlier doc “The Deminer” obtained the Particular Jury Award for Finest Documentary Characteristic at IDFA. The movie has since travelled to greater than 50 worldwide movie festivals and aired on greater than 30 broadcasters worldwide.

Doc specialist Dogwoof’s current gross sales slate consists of Greta Thunberg documentary “I Am Greta,” China-set COVID-19 movie “76 Days” in addition to David Osit’s acclaimed “Mayor.”