Sundance Horror Movie ‘Amulet’ Bought by Magnet for July Release – Variety

In in the present day’s movie information roundup, Romola Garai’s “Amulet” and crime drama ”Punching And Stealing” discover houses and the Human Rights Watch Movie Competition unveils a digital version.

ACQUISITIONS

Magnet Releasing, the style arm of Magnolia Photos, has acquired North American rights to the horror film “Amulet,” the function directorial debut of actress-turned-filmmaker Romola Garai.

The movie, starring Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, Imelda Staunton and Angeliki Papoulia, premiered in January within the Midnight part at Sundance. Magnet plans to launch the movie in theaters and on demand July 24.

“Amulet’ follows a former soldier who’s left homeless after an accident and takes refuge within the decaying dwelling of a lonely younger lady in determined want of assist as she cares for her ailing mom. As he will get nearer to and begins to fall in love with the younger girls, he notices unusual and unexplainable phenomena.

“Amulet” is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Movies and Maggie Monteith of Northern Tales. Government producers are Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear and Metrol Expertise, James Norrie, Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh of AMP Worldwide, Damian Jones, Chris Reed, Phil Rymer, Reinhard Besser, Pat Wintersgill and Walter Mair. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP Worldwide and 30West on behalf of the filmmakers.

AMP Worldwide has additionally offered the movie in German talking Europe (Ascot Elite), Latin America (Imagem), CIS (MGM), Scandinavia (Non-Cease), Thailand (SahaMongkol), Indonesia (Cinemaxx), Center East (Entrance Row), Philippines (Pioneer), Malaysia (SquareBox), Greece (Odeon), Taiwan (Movie Cloud).

Gravitas Venures has purchased crime drama ”Punching And Stealing,” the second function movie from Second Metropolis Conservatory Alumni author/director Ryan Churchill, the plans for a June 2 launch on VOD/digital and DVD.

”Punching And Stealing,” set in Las Vegas, facilities on Churchill’s jaded IT coordinator who takes the legislation into his personal palms in opposition to white collar monetary criminals by becoming a member of an underground vigilante faction. The forged contains Mel Rodriguez, Jenny Vilim, Janina Gavankar, Joelle Carter, Maurice Compte, Matt Iseman, and Linc Hand.

”Punching And Stealing” is a Churchie Prods movie directed by Churchill and co-director Danny Parker-Lopes, produced by Parker-Lopes and Andy Bates. Churchill negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers with Brett Rogalsky, on behalf of Gravitas Ventures.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Human Rights Watch Movie Competition will current a digital version of its movies on June 11-20, co-presented by Movie at Lincoln Heart and IFC Heart in New York.

The total slate of movies might be introduced on Might 14. The pageant plans to return to Movie at Lincoln Heart and IFC Heart subsequent yr and past. Its opening night time movie might be Erika Cohn’s “Stomach of the Beast,” an expose of human rights abuses of girls within the prison justice system.

The preliminary line up contains “The eighth,” “Coded Bias,” “Down a Darkish Stairwell,” “From Right here,” “I’m Samuel,” “Maxima” and “Radio Silence.”