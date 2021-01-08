Sundance: IKH Pictures Promotion Boards Hostage Thriller ‘Prime Time’

Izabela Kiszka’s boutique gross sales company IKH Pictures Promotion has boarded hostage thriller “Prime Time,” which can have its world premiere in Sundance Movie Pageant’s World Cinema Dramatic Competitors part. The Polish movie stars Bartosz Bielenia, who broke by in Oscar nominated “Corpus Christi.” Selection spoke to director Jakub Piątek about his debut characteristic.

“Prime Time,” cowritten by Piątek and Łukasz Czapski, takes place on the ultimate day of 1999. Twenty-year-old Sebastian locks himself in a TV studio in Poland, and takes two folks – a star presenter, performed by Magdalena Popławska, and a safety guard, performed by Andrzej Kłak – hostage at gunpoint. The younger man calls for to be allowed to broadcast a press release to the nation, however has to barter with the police and the broadcaster.

Kiszka, who based IKH Pictures Promotion in 2018 to help rising younger expertise, described the movie as “highly effective and well timed.” She stated: “The pandemic and international lockdowns have left us all craving character-driven tales we are able to determine with and ‘Prime Time’ does that and extra. It completely captures our zeitgeist.”

Sebastian is “pushed” by the necessity to seem on reside tv and discuss to the world, and desires the viewers to “full himself,” Piątek informed Selection. He’s a “thriller,” he stated, with snippets of details about the hostage-taker revealed because the police wrestle to get inside his thoughts, and defuse the state of affairs, leaving the movie’s viewers to return to their very own conclusions. “Our ambition is that, after watching the movie, these interpretations of our hero could be as completely different because the viewers themselves,” Piątek stated.

Talking in regards to the casting course of, he stated: “Whereas casting actors and actresses I anticipate the ‘click on’ – it may be a small gesture, or only a phrase – one thing that takes a personality out of the script and makes it credible; the character immediately exists.”

That is what occurred in the course of the casting of Bielenia, Piątek stated. “Bartosz took me throughout these first hours to areas that I didn’t know but. He has filtered what he has learn and heard by himself, and a brand new high quality appeared. I might at all times prefer to work with actors this fashion – deal with them as companions and co-creators, not performers.”

The movie’s genesis got here out of his discussions with Czapski across the topic of rebel, which Piątek noticed as missing “each round us and in ourselves.” Whereas “fantasizing” about rebel, they got here throughout a narrative about an assault on a tv channel within the U.S., then discovered related circumstances in a number of different nations, together with Poland. “It was younger males who most frequently carried out the assaults. The Polish try and get on the air had the thriller of what the man needed to say,” he stated. This triggered a curiosity in them and “a seek for which means” that Piątek needed to incorporate within the script “because it triggered [this response in us], we believed that it will additionally act as a dramatic story engine from the viewer’s perspective.”

In the course of the movie, we see the hostages and Sebastian develop a bond, much like Stockholm Syndrome, however there’s one thing extra nuanced to it than that. “In the course of the work on the script after which in the course of the rehearsals […] it was fascinating to watch the connection between them. These folks would [usually] by no means meet, they’re from completely different worlds, and immediately they find yourself collectively, locked up, at gunpoint. Excessive conditions intensify the expertise and relationships,” Piątek stated.

The motion takes place in a time earlier than social media when tv had enormous energy and fascination for folks. “We set the movie 20 years in the past as a result of then tv was the primary medium,” Piątek stated. “It was extraordinarily unique and tough to get into. Even the workers who didn’t seem in entrance of the cameras had been beneficiaries of a greater world. At the moment, Poles watched TV a median of 4 hours a day; it was tv that formed us as a society. What could possibly be a greater place to say one thing crucial to the world? In fact, now all this has weakened, it’s not that necessary anymore – to some extent it has grow to be democratized, but in some way, I look with nostalgia in that route. On the similar time, tv nonetheless has energy, particularly when managed by politicians.”

That is significantly pertinent in Poland, the place the coalition authorities, led by the extremely conservative Legislation and Justice Celebration, has a agency grip on the general public broadcaster, TVP, making it a mouthpiece for his or her views.

The eve of the brand new millennium is seen by the director as a “breakthrough second.” “One felt that the world might change,” he stated. “The artificially inflated specter of the Millennium Bug hung over mankind. After midnight, computer systems had been to go loopy, ATMs would spew out cash, energy crops would cease working, planes would go down and the inventory market and credit score information could be worn out. On prime of that, the most important celebrations, getting into the New 12 months with a bang, fireworks, worldwide stars on stage and TV, and many alcohol. It gave the impression to be the right backdrop for our little drama.”

The movie was produced by Jakub Razowski at Watchout Studio, the producer of Polish box-office hit “The Artwork of Love,” and was supported by the Polish Movie Institute, non-public broadcaster TVN and Krakow Pageant Workplace. It will likely be launched in Poland this 12 months by Subsequent Movie.

Piątek, a Lodz Movie Faculty graduate, had an early success in 2009 with quick documentary “Mom,” which screened at greater than 50 worldwide movie festivals. His mid-length documentary “One Man Present” premiered at DOK Leipzig Movie Pageant in 2014, and his quick movie “Customers” performed at Slamdance Movie Pageant in 2019.

IKH Pictures Promotion’s acquisitions embody “Love Tasting” by Dawid Nickel, which gained greatest movie within the Microbudget Movie Competitors at Gdynia Movie Pageant; “Erotica 2022” by Anna Jadowska, Anna Kazejak, Olga Chajdas, Kasia Adamik and Jagoda Szelc; and Sylwester Jakimow’s first characteristic “We Will All Be Fantastic.”