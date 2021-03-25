Sundance Institute CEO Keri Putnam Steps Down

Keri Putnam, a fixture in Hollywood because of her longtime shepherding of America’s preeminent movie pageant, is resigning her submit as CEO of the Sundance Institute.

Putnam has served within the position for over a decade, guiding the group’s quite a few packages and initiatives to fund and uplift indie filmmaking and marginalized voices, in addition to overseeing the annual Park Metropolis-based pageant.

“It’s been such an incredible trip. It’s been so immersive and rewarding, and I’m so happy with what we’ve accomplished. After a decade, it’s the fitting time for me, for my subsequent chapter and my subsequent problem,” Putnam instructed Selection. She’s going to stay within the submit by means of August, and is contemplating a return to the inventive government house, during which she has over twenty years of expertise.

“As a fierce supporter of unbiased creators, Keri has been instrumental in seeing the institute by means of a decade of transformation, whereas conserving a laser-focus on Sundance’s mission of preserving, discovering, incubating and inspiring unbiased artistry in all kinds,” mentioned pageant founder Robert Redford. “We can’t overstate her affect, and we thank Keri for her invaluable service in assist of unbiased artists.”

Sundance’s board of trustees chair Pat Mitchell and vice-chair Ebs Burnough will head up a search committee to search out Putnam’s substitute.

Putnam is credited with guiding Sundance by means of a risky interval of media disruption, and particularly in investing in inventive improvement packages and contributing to a thriving indie gross sales market throughout disciplines. She spearheaded the launch of recent packages to assist artists searching for manufacturing, financing and distribution, together with Sundance Catalyst, which raised $40 million in fairness and grant funding over the previous eight years.

Putnam and crew mounted a fellowship to diversify critics masking Sundance, and commissioned groundbreaking analysis on fairness and inclusion in media. Notably, her 2012 partnership with Dr. Stacy Smith and Ladies in Movie studied the boundaries going through female-identifying artists, primarily based on Sundance Institute’s in depth applicant and acceptance knowledge. The findings impressed the Ladies at Sundance program, helped the group obtain gender parity in its packages, and have become the idea for ReFrame — Hollywood’s advocacy group for girls in media, which Putnam co-founded.

Putnam additionally expanded Sundance’s international attain, bringing the institute’s artists and audiences past Utah with festivals in London and Hong Kong, and lab packages in Mexico, East Africa, the Center East and past. In 2018, the institute launched Sundance Co//ab, a digital platform providing programs, lessons, and neighborhood occasions, which final 12 months counted a million customers from over 150 nations.

Most lately, she oversaw Sundance’s first ever digital version, a necessity as a result of international pandemic, which noticed the biggest viewers for pageant programming in historical past.

Putnam is a Harvard alum, and a member of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences. She’s beforehand served as president of manufacturing at Miramax, and commenced her profession with a 15-year stint at HBO the place she started as an assistant in unique programming and completed as government vp of films and mini-series.