Sundance Now Takes ‘The Commons,’ Starring Joanne Froggatt

AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now has acquired unique U.S. and Canadian rights to Australian thriller sequence “The Commons” from Sony Photos Tv.

Joanne Froggatt, Golden Globe and Display Actors Guild award winner and Primetime Emmy nominee for “Downton Abbey” performs a neuropsychologist who longs to have a toddler along with her vector biologist husband, performed by David Lyons (“Secure Haven”), however a number of unsuccessful IVF remedies have put her goals of motherhood on maintain. In the meantime, the world round her is in chaos, as world warming and parasitic illnesses have made the divide between wealthy and poor even higher.

The solid additionally consists of Ryan Corr (“Bloom”), and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Silk”).

The sequence is produced by Playmaker and created by Australian Academy of Cinema and Tv Arts (AACTA) Award winner Shelley Birse (“The Code”). The writing staff on “The Commons” additionally consists of Matt Ford (“Hiding”), Michael Miller (“Cleverman”) and Matt Cameron (“Jack Irish”).

The sequence is directed by AACTA Award winner Jeffrey Walker (“Lambs of God”), alongside Rowan Woods (“Nowhere Boys”) and Jennifer Leacey (“Reckoning”).

Government produced by Playmaker’s David Taylor and David Maher (“Bloom”), Stan’s Nick Ahead, Graham Yost (“The People”), Fred Golan (“Sneaky Pete”), and Shelley Birse, the sequence is produced by Diane Haddon (“Friday On My Thoughts”).

The eight-part drama had its world premiere in Australia on streamer Stan. Sundance Now will stream within the U.S. and Canada from Dec. 3 with weekly episodes.

“Led by an exquisite efficiency by Joanne Froggatt, this gripping and well timed drama makes an excellent addition to Sundance Now’s slate,” mentioned Shannon Cooper, vice chairman of programming for Sundance Now. “We’re excited to work with our companions at Sony Photos Tv to convey “The Commons” to U.S. and Canadian audiences.”

Mario Giampaolo, vice chairman of distribution for U.S and pay TV for Sony Photos Tv, added: “ ‘The Commons’ is a well timed world drama that challenges humanity within the face of disaster. We all know audiences will likely be drawn to this gripping story and we’re delighted to have discovered a terrific dwelling for this premium sequence with Sundance Now.”