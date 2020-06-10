Sundance Now Takes U.S. Rights to Australian Drama ‘Upright’ – Variety

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has acquired U.S. rights to acclaimed Tim Minchin-starring Australian drama “Upright” from distributor Leisure One (eOne).

Produced by Lingo Photos, “Upright” follows a shabby musician, performed by Minchin, who has to drive throughout Australia with nothing however a piano, and finds his baggage will increase when a runaway lady comes into his life.

The eight-part sequence premiered final 12 months on Sky Atlantic within the U.Ok. and Foxtel’s Showcase channel in Australia.

“Upright” will make its U.S. premiere in a particular screening and Q&A with Minchin with the ATX Tv Pageant in mid-July and start screening on Sundance Now on August 6 with the primary two episodes.

The Sundance Now deal was brokered by Rosanna Canonigo, director for U.S. and worldwide Distribution at eOne.

Star, composer, government producer and co-writer Minchin stated, “The reactions to ‘Upright’ within the U.Ok. and Australia have been like nothing I’ve ever skilled, and I can’t look ahead to People to see it. It’s quintessentially Aussie and, on the identical time, totally common.”

Apart from Minchin, the artistic crew behind “Upright” consists of Chris Taylor and writer-actors Kate Mulvany and Leon Ford.

The director was Matthew Saville. Minchin additionally wrote the music for the sequence and is government producer with Penny Win and Helen Bowden.

“Upright” is produced by Jason Stephens from Lingo Photos with Melissa Kelly and Chris Taylor additionally serving as producers.