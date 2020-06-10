General News

Sundance Now Takes U.S. Rights to Australian Drama ‘Upright’ – Variety

June 10, 2020
2 Min Read

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has acquired U.S. rights to acclaimed Tim Minchin-starring Australian drama “Upright” from distributor Leisure One (eOne).

Produced by Lingo Photos, “Upright” follows a shabby musician, performed by Minchin, who has to drive throughout Australia with nothing however a piano, and finds his baggage will increase when a runaway lady comes into his life.

The eight-part sequence premiered final 12 months on Sky Atlantic within the U.Ok. and Foxtel’s Showcase channel in Australia.

“Upright” will make its U.S. premiere in a particular screening and Q&A with Minchin with the ATX Tv Pageant in mid-July and start screening on Sundance Now on August 6 with the primary two episodes.

The Sundance Now deal was brokered by Rosanna Canonigo, director for U.S. and worldwide Distribution at eOne.

Star, composer, government producer and co-writer Minchin stated, “The reactions to ‘Upright’ within the U.Ok. and Australia have been like nothing I’ve ever skilled, and I can’t look ahead to People to see it. It’s quintessentially Aussie and, on the identical time, totally common.”

Apart from Minchin, the artistic crew behind “Upright” consists of Chris Taylor and writer-actors Kate Mulvany and Leon Ford.

The director was Matthew Saville. Minchin additionally wrote the music for the sequence and is government producer with Penny Win and Helen Bowden.

“Upright” is produced by Jason Stephens from Lingo Photos with Melissa Kelly and Chris Taylor additionally serving as producers.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment