Sundance-Premiering ‘Luzzu’ Acquired by Memento Films Int. For Sales

Memento Films Worldwide (“Name Me By Your Title”) has boarded Alex Camilleri’s “Luzzu,” which is able to unspool in competitors on the Sundance Movie Pageant as a part of the World Cinema Dramatic Competitors.

Penned, directed and edited by Camilleri, “Luzzu” revolves round Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta who’s compelled to danger every thing by coming into the world of blackmarket fishing so as to present for his spouse and new child child. On his journey to enhance life for his household, Jesmark abandons custom and discovers a shadow financial system of blackmarket fishing, smuggling and sabotage.

“Luzzu,” the primary Maltese characteristic to compete in a significant worldwide competition, delivers a uncommon glimpse into the island and stars each non-actors and professionals in lead roles. The film is produced by Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger,” “99 Properties”), Camilleri and Oliver Mallia. Memento Films Worldwide will characterize world gross sales.

“‘Luzzu’ is a deeply private movie concerning the sacrifices households make for love and survival, set within the uncommon, cinematic world of Malta’s conventional fishermen,” mentioned Camilleri, a Maltese-American filmmaker who’s an alum of each the Sundance and Movie Unbiased labs.

“Memento Films have been behind a few of my favourite worldwide movies for greater than a decade. It’s an honor to accomplice with them on my debut characteristic movie,” added the filmmaker, whose earlier credit as an editor embody Tribeca prize-winning “Preserve The Change” and “Blood Sort,” which performed at Venice in 2018.

“Luzzu” shot in Malta and was made with the assist of the Malta Movie Fund and monetary incentives from the Malta Movie Fee and the Authorities of Malta.

“We’re extremely pleased with Alex and of our proficient and virtually fully native forged and crew. We will’t wait to indicate the world simply how a lot this little island of ours has to supply,” mentioned Anastasi and Mallia.

Memento Films Worldwide’s group described the pic as “a wonderful discovery” set on a “magical and rarely-seen on-screen island.”

Camilleri has labored intently with acclaimed filmmaker Bahrani for over a decade, notably as an affiliate editor on his film “99 Properties.” “In ‘Luzzu,’ [Memento Films International] noticed what I noticed: the emergence of an excellent new director, Alex Camilleri,” mentioned Bahrani.

Memento Films Worldwide additionally lately launched gross sales on Philippe Lacôte “Night time Of The Kings,” which was acquired by Neon in Venice.